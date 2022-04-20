Dates Announced for 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected host sites for the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across five events. The qualifying requirements for athletes are published on the USEF website.

The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:

Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-In-Hand)

Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.

March 2-6, 2022

Advanced Pair Horses

Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.

March 2-6, 2022

Advanced Single Horse

Katydid CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.

April 20-24, 2022

Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses

Kentucky Classic CDE, Goshen, Ky.

June 2-5, 2022

All Intermediate Classes

Tryon CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 21-15, 2022

All Preliminary Classes

Garden State CDE, Allentown, N.J.

Oct. 6-9, 2022

For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. driving by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Use #USADriving.