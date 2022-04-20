Dates Announced for 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected host sites for the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across five events. The qualifying requirements for athletes are published on the USEF website.
The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:
Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-In-Hand)
Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.
March 2-6, 2022
Advanced Pair Horses
Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.
March 2-6, 2022
Advanced Single Horse
Katydid CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.
April 20-24, 2022
Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses
Kentucky Classic CDE, Goshen, Ky.
June 2-5, 2022
All Intermediate Classes
Tryon CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.
Sept. 21-15, 2022
All Preliminary Classes
Garden State CDE, Allentown, N.J.
Oct. 6-9, 2022
For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.
