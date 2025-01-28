Current SafeSport Code for Competition Year

US Equestrian is dedicated to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all members. With the new competition season underway, we are committed to ensuring that the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s most recent SafeSport Code is again communicated directly to our membership.

View Current SafeSport Code

The SafeSport Code applies to all USEF participants, including riders, coaches, trainers, owners, officials, staff, volunteers, vendors, media personnel, and anyone else engaged by or authorized by the competition to perform or provide services or products during a licensed competition.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), all NGBs (including US Equestrian), and all Local Affiliated Organizations (LAO) (if applicable) must comply with the policies and procedures within the Code.

For more information about the Code, including previous Code versions, go to https://uscenterforsafesport.org/response-and-resolution/safesport-code/