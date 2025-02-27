Competition Biosecurity Reminder

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) prioritizes the safety and well-being of horses that compete in USEF competitions. In support of this effort, USEF has established biosecurity resources and protocols to assist our members, including competition organizers (click here to access).

Competition organizers are required to create their own protocols, including an equine isolation plan for competitions that have onsite stabling, to address potential virus outbreaks at USEF licensed competitions. USEF supports competition organizers in the implementation of their procedures and recognizes that protocols may vary based on the uniqueness of each venue. Also, organizers may implement additional biosecurity protocols as necessary to best manage any virus or bacterial outbreaks, including but not limited to additional temperature monitoring, testing of horses, isolation and quarantining horses, and removal of infected or exposed horses from the grounds.

As a condition of your participation in a USEF licensed competition, you agree to comply with the relevant competition’s protocols as well as any additional biosecurity measures that might be implemented to protect the well-being of horses.

It is important for competition managers and participants to routinely practice good biosecurity as some viruses and bacteria are always present in the environment. For example, equine herpesvirus (EHV) cases increase in the winter months as there is more of the virus in the environment exposing horses. Thus, early identification of a febrile horse, immediate isolation and enhanced biosecurity measures will protect all horses and the competition.

We all want a safe competition environment for our horses and our expectation is that participants will cooperate and comply with the biosecurity protocols of the competition. It should be noted that USEF reserves the right to pursue penalties against individuals for non-cooperation and refusal to abide by the biosecurity protocols intended to protect the well-being and safety of horses competing at competitions. Such penalties may include restrictions on participating in future USEF licensed competitions.

If you have any questions regarding biosecurity protocols, please contact Dr. Katie Flynn, USEF Equine Health and Biosecurity Veterinarian at [email protected].