Competition Begins at 2023 MARS Maryland 5 Star and USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship

Elkton, Md. – Now in its third year, the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is set to get underway on Thursday with the first of the dressage rides. In addition to its CCI5*-L event, Maryland also hosts the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship.

Twenty-six CCI5*-L horses and 47 CCI3*-L horses were presented at the first horse inspection on Wednesday afternoon. All horses passed and will continue on to the dressage phase, which begins at 9 a.m. ET for the CCI3*-L and 2 p.m. for the CCI5*-L on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In 2021, the Maryland 5 Star became the newest of only seven CCI5*-L events in the world and one of only two held in the Western Hemisphere.

The venue at Fair Hill has a long history as host of the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship that predates the CCI5*-L competition. Top U.S. eventing athletes have brought their up-and-coming mounts to contest the national championship at Fair Hill for decades. Past winners include combinations that went on to five-star careers, including Kelly Prather and Ballinakill Glory, Clark Montgomery and Loughan Glen, Will Coleman and Tight Lines, Jennie Brannigan and Stella Artois, and Boyd Martin and On Cue.

