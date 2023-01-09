How to Watch: 2023 MARS Maryland 5 Star and USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship

Elkton, Md. - The 2023 MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship will take place this week at the Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County, Maryland. Eventing fans in North America who can’t be there in person can catch all the action live on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

How to Watch

Create a free USEF Fan account to access USEF Network livestreams. Competing Members and Subscribers also have access to the event replay on-demand. Learn more about membership and account types here.

If you don’t have a ClipMyHorse.TV account, follow the instructions on the USEF Network FAQ to sign up and gain access to USEF Network livestreams.

MARS Maryland 5 Star and USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship Livestream Schedule

Exact times subject to change. All times are listed in Eastern Time.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

12:00 p.m.: CCI3*-L Horse Inspection

1:00 p.m.: CCI5*-L Horse Inspection

Thursday, Oct. 19

9:00 a.m.: CCI3*-L Dressage

2:00 p.m.: CCI5*-L Dressage

Friday, Oct. 20

9:00 a.m.: CCI3*-L Dressage

2:00 p.m.: CCI5*-L Dressage

Saturday, Oct. 21

9:00 a.m.: CCI3*-L Cross-Country

1:30 p.m.: CCI5*-L Cross-Country

Sunday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m.: CCI3*-L Show Jumping

2:00 p.m.: CCI5*-L Show Jumping

Watch the Maryland 5 Star on ESPN3 and Maryland Public Television

The CCI5*-L Show Jumping phase will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Click here for more info.

Maryland Public Television will broadcast the CCI5*-L beginning with the dressage phase on Thursday, Oct. 19. The MPT livestream is available only in the Maryland/Washington D.C. region. Click here to learn more.

Competition Information

Event Website | Schedule | Results

