Coleman and Nicholson Lead Effort for Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team on First Day of Competition at Pratoni 2022

Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy – Will Coleman and Lauren Nicholson led the way for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team on the first day of dressage competition at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship hosted in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. Coleman piloted Off The Record to a solid score of 26.4 to start the team off strong ahead of Nicholson and Vermiculus, who earned a 27.1 from the ground jury, with both combinations sitting inside of the top ten at the conclusion of competition today, with a two-ride team score of 53.5.



The second day of dressage continues tomorrow with the U.S. individual combination of Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan set to ride at 9:38 a.m. GMT+2, followed by Tamie Smith with Mai Baum and anchors Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF scheduled to ride towards the end of the competition day.

Will Coleman & Off The Record

©US Equestrian

Coleman and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse owned by The Off The Record Syndicate, produced a mistake-free, fluid test, setting the tempo and tone for the rest of the team to come in the order. In his third senior championship for the team, Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) was pleased with the test aboard “Timmy” who is in his debut for the team this week, noting that their goal was to leave the arena with a mistake-free test with as few penalties possible.



“I thought my horse tried really hard today and I’m very proud of him,” said Coleman. I think we squeezed every point out of it that we could, which when he came out this morning, was sort of my mentality going into today. It was a clean and relatively mistake-free test and I’m happy with that.”



As the second combination in for the team, Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and her longtime partner, Vermiculus, a 2007 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Ms. Jacqueline Mars, braved the changing weather, and were rewarded by the panel for a workmanlike and consistent test. This is also Nicholson’s fourth senior team appearance for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and her second aboard Vermiculus. The pair are seasoned together and have a “less is more” philosophy when it comes to preparing for championships to keep “Bug” happy, focused, and ready to work.



“He did quite well in front of the crowd, and he does love a big moment,” said Nicholson of her partner Vermiculus. “He’s always his best at a bigger competition, so I was happy to put down a good score for the team. That was our job, and he was just super.”



Great Britain sits in first as a team at the conclusion of day one, with two team combinations and individual combination well inside the top ten and producing a team score of 45.5, with the team from New Zealand currently holding a 53.0 after their first two rides.



Ride Times - Friday, September 16

Ariel Grald & Leamore Master Plan - 9:38 a.m. GMT+2/3:38 a.m. EST -

Tamie Smith & Mai Baum - 12:00 p.m. GMT+2/6:00 a.m. EST

Boyd Martin & Tsetserleg TSF - 4:38 p.m. GMT+2/10:38 a.m. EST



Schedule

Watch

Results



Learn more about the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships at pratoni2022.it/en/.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.