Close Competition Concludes Day Two of the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Traverse City, Mich. – The second day of competition at the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East brought horse-and-rider combinations into the ring for the under-saddle phase to be judged on their performance on the flat.

Clara Propp and Arabesque. ©Andrew Ryback Photography

For flatwork, the classes were divided into groups of no more than 12 entries at a time with awards given for four sections in each of the two heights. Their scores for the flat phase count for 20% of the final overall score, which will be determined after Saturday’s final phase, the handy round.

Junior Hunter Finals introduced a new element for the flat phase this year with the under-saddle work-offs. The work-offs invited the top three highest-scoring entries from each section for a final flat class to determine placings. Nightfall and Olivia Sweetnam took the top spot in the 3’3” division and Clara Propp and Arabesque finished first in the 3’6” work-off.

This year is the second time Junior Hunter Finals has been held at Traverse City’s Flintfields Horse Park, and it comes in the midst of a busy show season between Traverse City Horse Shows and Great Lakes Equestrian Festival series.

“We like to host upper-end, championship style events. We always try and showcase top-end horses,” said Matt Morrissey, a partner at Traverse City Horse Shows. “Junior Hunter Finals is a great week. It’s rare only operating two rings; we normally have six or seven rings operating all at once. Being able to do this and just focus on two rings and focus on a championship and the details of it is what we enjoy.

“Doing this championship in two rings, it doesn’t feel so fast,” said Morrissey. “You can take your time a little bit and then people can go and enjoy the town.”

Current Standings

Small Junior Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

Desiigner and Sydney Raidy 157.50 Quoted and Lauren Gee 1500 Captain Jack and Madeline Brooks 149.9

Small Junior Hunter 3’3” 16-17

Cosa Nostra and Aaliya Khanna 155.70 Nightcap and Abigail Roberts 151.40 Speak Up and Caroline Maude Hedges 150.20

Large Junior Hunter 3’3” 15 & Under

Apanage and Hannah Serfass 156.40 Caracalla and Mary Rose Canterbury 155.20 Legato and Ava Berman 1570

Large Junior Hunter 3’3” 16-17

Dom Perignon and Alexa Leong 156.40 Callahan and Ava Cukrowski 153.50 Liberty Road and Alexandra Smith 1540

Small Junior Hunter 3’6” 15 & Under

High Society and Abigail Gordon 153.60 Babylon and Ariana Marnell 1560 Meaningful and Emma Vandenhouten 149.70

Small Junior Hunter 3’6” 16-17

Graphite and Stella Wasserman 155.50 Small Kingdom and Augusta Iwasaki 153.50 Record Year and Avery Glynn 151.20

Large Junior Hunter 3’6” 15 & Under

Arabesque and Clara Propp 157.80 In Writing and Sterling Malnik 155.30 Casino Cash and Kate Hagerty 1590

Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Skyhawk and Stella Wasserman 157.80 Paisley Park and Lauren Little 153.30 Infinity G and Tessa Downey 151.70

