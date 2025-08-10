Cisy Zhou Rides Editorial to Marshall + Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final Gold on Final Day of 2025 Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky. – The final day of the 2025 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall + Sterling showcased the highly anticipated Marshall + Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final. The nation’s top young pony athletes took center stage in the Alltech Arena as they tried their hand at the ten-obstacle course, hoping for the chance to make it to the final round. Twenty of the top contestants came back for the second round, vying for top honors as they maneuvered the course, testing their handiness while keeping perfect form throughout the track.

Cisy Zhou and Editorial. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

In the end, 10-year-old Cisy Zhou (New York, N.Y.), followed up her winning performance from Friday in the Small/Medium Pony Jumpers with another gold medal, this time aboard her large pony Editorial, a 2018 New Forest Pony gelding. Kenzie Smith (Shoreham, N.Y.), was the leader after the first round with Charlotte Rossetter’s 2014 Welsh Pony cross gelding, Higher Love, and took home the silver medal honors, while Lacey Powers (Loxahatchee, Fla.), and Fortnite, a 2011 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Everly Snider, won the bronze.

After leading the lap of honor, Zhou expressed her excitement, saying, “It feels amazing to win. Editorial is a young, green pony, and I feel really accomplished. He was really brave everywhere; he had my back and I really trusted him. I knew he could win. He loves winning, so I knew I had a chance.”

During round one, course designer Jasen Shelley tested the riders on their ability to navigate through a winding and flowing course that included a technical bending line as the first test, an in and out, and an ‘S’ track bending line at the end. After 184 combinations jumped the first round, 20 were invited back to test over a nine-obstacle track for round two. The test consisted of a short rollback approach to the first fence, a hand gallop to the third oxer, the in-and-out bending to a vertical, followed by a halt at the far end of the ring. Riders then picked up their canter and made another rollback to the final bending line going towards the gate.

Zhou was focused on putting in a solid test with Editorial and knew there were areas that she could really show him off. A good hand gallop and an excellent halt, as well as smooth approach to each fence, paid off and the duo earned the top prize for the day.

Zhou purchased Editorial, known in the barn as GQ, three years ago to begin developing, and she took over the reins under the guidance of Heritage Farm in 2024.

“I love him so much and I know I can trust him anywhere,” she said. “He needs a strong ride—a firm hand with a lot of leg—but he's very brave and easy. He does all the work for you!”

Zhou showcased her talent this week with two winning performances, and trainer Patricia Griffith was quick to credit the rider’s hard work.

“She has a very natural way of sitting on a horse, which is hard to teach people,” said Griffith. “She had that correct feel, and she's a worker. Talent and a worker is hard to top. She's not afraid to ride all day, try ponies for me, drop her stirrups – she never says no. She rides all day long, so [this win] is not surprising. She's very talented, that's natural, but also a top worker and really has the drive and the desire and the backing. Her family wants her to do it, and she's happy to put in the hours and come all day on the weekend.”

