Children’s Team Title to Combined Zone 1/2/10 Team; Canada Claims Pre-Junior Gold During Day Two at FEI North American Youth Championships

The 2024 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships (NAYC), presented by USHJA resumed at Flintfields Horse Park during week five of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival presented by B&D Builders, on Thursday with children’s and pre-junior team titles being decided.

Combined Children’s Zone 1, 2, & 10 Team Take Gold

With a nearly foot-perfect second day of jumping, the combined Zone 1, 2, & 10 team was awarded the gold medal for the children’s section. Team riders Kaitlyn Linck (Clinton Corners, N.Y.) and Don Touch De Tiji Z (Don’t Touch Tiji Hero x Viva La Vida Hero Z), her own 2016 Zangersheide gelding; Naomi Cates (Valencia, Calif.) aboard L’Air Visto Meershoven Z (Levisto Z ), her own 2015 Zangersheide gelding; Agatha Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) on her own Girl Scout (Quasimodo VD Molendreef x Corland), a 2011 KWPN mare; and Eva Mackenzie (Darien, Conn.) riding Debbie Harry (Diamantino x Cardento 933), her own 2014 Swedish Warmblood mare, rode to a fault-free score over two rounds of competition.

After the first round and the combined individual scores from Wednesday’s competition, the Zone 1, 2, & 10 team sat tied with Canada on a zero-fault score. Coming down to the second round of Thursday’s competition—with a drop score—the combined zone team held onto a fault-free tally and took gold.

The final rider to head in for her team and keep all the rails in the cups over the two days was 14-year-old Eva Mackenzie. “I felt I needed to do the best for my team,” said Mackenzie. “I definitely felt the pressure, but my horse is amazing. She’s a very seasoned horse and gives me a lot of confidence”

The silver medal went to Zone 4, represented by Adele Dewar (Ocala, Fla.), Sophia Segesman (Aiken, S.C.), Jesus Alejandro Rigu (Loxahatchee, Fla.), and Ryan Haselden (Cumming, Ga.). Zone 7/8 represented by Carlysle Drosos (Budas, Tex.), Isabella Uhrig (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Haley Honegger (Elizabeth, Colo.), and Violet Rheingold (Boulder, Colo.) took bronze.

The Children’s division brought many NAYC first-timers to Traverse City, including bronze medal team member Isabella Uhrig.

“As it is my first time here, my goal was to have fun with my horse and build up my partnership for next year,” Uhrig said about her partnership with 2011 Zangersheide gelding Kapow (Brainpower x Rebel II Z), owned by Laura Evans.

Children’s athletes will also have the opportunity to earn individual medals during Saturday’s individual final. The points they have accumulated so far will count towards their overall individual standings for the week.

Canada 1 Climbs to the Top in Pre-Junior Team Competition

Thursday’s team jumping competition continued with the pre-junior category in the International Ring where Canada came out on top. Canada’s Team 1 took home the pre-junior gold medal after Wednesday’s individual speed round and both rounds of the team final.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Credited for the team’s gold was Livia Martin (Ottawa, Ontario) and Cool Girl PS (Casallco x Chacco-Blue), a 2015 Oldenburg mare; Taylor Wood (Wellington, Fla.) on Sunjoy Z (Spartacus TN), a 2015 Zangershiede gelding; Sophia Popescu (Coto De Caza, Calif.) riding Katorose HV (VDL Zirocco Blue x Indoctro), a 2015 KWPN mare; and Mathilde Candele (Orangeville, Ontario.) aboard Corner Pocket Z (Cornet Obolensky x Lux Z), a 2012 Zangersheide gelding, owned by The Z Group.

With Wednesday’s competition penalties carrying forward to determine their standing, the team held a score of 9.45 heading into Thursday’s team final and added only two time faults to their total for a winning performance.

NAYC veteran Candele was her team’s drop score on eight faults after round one of Thursday’s competition, but was vital for gold after earning a redeeming score of zero faults in round two.

“Coming into the second round, I tried to calm my horse down and let him do his thing,” said the 14-year-old. “It’s his way, he’s so smart and always takes care of me. I knew I had to put in a clear round for a good medal, which I tried not to focus on too much, but I wanted to put out a good round today.”

Taking silver was Zone 10 represented by Lauren Padilla (Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.), Lilah Nakatani (LaQuinta, Calif.), Kennedy Chang (Pasadena, Calif.), and Madison Weiner (Las Vegas, Nev.). Bronze went to Capri Truesdale (Greenwich, Conn.), Michaela Munson (Rogers, Ark.), and Aurora Hargis (Richmond, Tex.) representing Zone 1/7.

NAYC introduces team competition to many athletes for the first time, adding extra pressure but extra fun to every ride. “For myself, and a lot of other young riders, my mental game is my biggest weakness,” said silver medalist Kennedy Chang (14). “It’s hard to treat this like any other ride with the extra excitement of being here. I did my best to compose myself today and be there for my teammates.”

“The format is definitely a difficult one,” said bronze medalist Aurora Hargis, 15. “Yesterday with the starting round of the individual qualifier you want to get on top soon and stay there for your own standings and then the second day, it's about the team. You've got to pull it all together and do, well, all as a team.”

Pre-junior riders will return to competition on Saturday with the opportunity to earn a medal in the individual final. All results from individual qualifications and team classes will count towards their overall individual standings.

Munson, Ehman Lead Off in Junior and Young Rider First Individual Qualifiers

The junior and young rider categories of the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) presented by USHJA got underway Thursday with their first individual qualifiers. Topping the Young Rider section was Zone 7’s Genevieve Munson (Athens, Tex.) aboard Contendro Star, a 2008 Hanoverian gelding (Cotendro I x Groemitz) she owns together with Sandra Woodbury. They stopped the clock at 64.34 seconds.

“This one is a little extra special because of how far this horse has come; I've had him a long time and he has a lot of international experience with other riders, but not as the main horse with all the pressures put on,” said Munson of Contendro Star, a mount that gained international experience with the Whitaker family under the direction of Great Britain's Joanne, Louise and Robert Whitaker. “He's a very sensitive, very emotional creature and succeeding with him means he must trust you. He’s finally the horse that I can depend on in the championships.

“He cannot take pressure,” continued Munson of her approach with the horses she calls “Nigel.” “We will jump the biggest of classes, but with him it has to be like Sunday yoga class where everything is Zen.”

Munson has spent the last year training in Europe, but previously qualified her mount Zonderling to three NAYC appearances, including a team silver medal in 2018.

“This is my first championship back in the [United] States, and it's important for me to show that I've improved,” concluded Munson. “The ultimate goal for me is to make senior teams for the U.S.”

Fellow Zone 7 athlete Lola Head (Houston, Tex.) finished second riding her own Cheilane de Blondel, a 2012 Selle Français mare (Non Stop x Kassidi). They clocked in at 65.38 seconds.

Keeping the success on the western side of the U.S., Zone 10’s Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) rounded out the top three in 65.94 seconds aboard her own Tornado, a 2014 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Diarado x Chacco-Blue).

Taking the win in the Junior category was Isabelle Ehman (Milton, Ga.), riding for Zone 4, aboard Magnolia, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood mare (Mylord Carthago HN x Van Gogh) owned by Double E LLC, in a fault-free time of 67.55 seconds.

Zone 6’s Nora Nauss (Maple Plain, Minn.) claimed second with Bretzelle d’Arthenay, a 2011 Selle Français mare (Epsom Gesmeray x Hidalgo de Riou) owned by Flavio Montenegro, after winning the junior individual qualifier at NAYC in 2023. Zone 2 rider Alexa Elle Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) took third-place honors aboard Helium, a 2013 SBS stallion (Coeur de Cachas DS x Zuenftiger) owned by Skyline Sporthorses.

The juniors and young riders compete in their respective team finals on Friday.

