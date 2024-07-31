Children and Pre-Juniors Kick off Competition at the 2024 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship

Traverse City, Mich. - The 2024 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships presented by USHJA got underway in the International Ring at Flintfields Horse Park on Wednesday morning with the first individual qualifiers for the Children’s and Pre-Junior categories.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Topping the Children’s section, Isabella Uhrig (Greenwood Village Colo.), representing Zone 8, rode to a clear-round time of 74.39 seconds with Kapow (Brainpower x Regina Adelheid Z), a 2011 Zangersheide gelding owned Laura Evans. Zone 4 rider Adele Dewar (Ocala, Fla.) was second with Freedom, a 2010 KWPN owned by Ali Nilforushan, while Zone 2’s Kaitlyn Linck (Clinton Corners, N.Y.) and her own Don Touch de Tiji Z (Don’t Touch Tiji Hero x Viva La Vida Hero Z), a 2016 Zangerscheide gelding, took third.

Zone 2’s Tarin Kiely (Rumson, N.J.) took top honors in the Pre-Junior qualifier with Wonder If (Cevin Z x Ruby Ravel), a 2012 Anglo-European mare owned by Kiely Equestrian, with a time of 64.26 seconds. JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.), of Zone 4, and JET Show Stables’ 2015 KWPN Kybalia Smh/svn (Baltic Vdl x Gin Gin Balia Smh) were second, while Zone 1’s Capri Truesdale (Greenwich, Conn.) and Belle Fayvinia Z, a 2010 Zangersheide mare owned by Jorge Matte, took third.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

In the Children’s team standings, following day one, Canada and a combined Zone 1/2/10 team—with Linck’s performance on top—sit on zero penalties going into the team competition tomorrow, while Truesdale’s efficient round helped lead the combined Zone 1/7 team to the top of the standings for Pre-Juniors ahead of Thursday’s team competition. Also highlighting Thursday’s schedule, the Junior and Young Rider categories will ride in their first individual qualifiers.

Schedule and Results | Livestream

2024 FEI North American Youth Championships Livestream

The 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships will be streamed live on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV premium memberships. Create your free fan account now.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the latest news and coverage from the 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships on USEF.org. Follow USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on TikTok and YouTube.