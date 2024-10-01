Charles Owen to continue as the Official Safety Equipment Sponsor of US Equestrian and Official Partner of US Equestrian.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Charles Owen. This is a continuation of a longstanding partnership with US Equestrian and includes the following designations:



Official Safety Equipment Sponsor of US Equestrian

Official Partner of the US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week

Official Partner of US Equestrian



Charles Owen is a longtime leader in research and product development for safety equipment for riders, becoming one of the top innovators in design and functionality. Charles Owen will continue their role and major partnership with US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week, a week dedicated to providing members and athletes educational resources, industry standard updates, original content stories, and discounts on top safety products. As an Official Supplier of the U.S. Equestrian Team, Charles Owen will continue providing helmet covers for the Defender U.S. Eventing Team members competing in international team events.



“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Charles Owen,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Safety is a cornerstone of our sport, and there’s no better way to protect our riders and promote safety than collaborating with one of the industry’s top helmet providers. Charles Owen helmets are celebrated for their function and style and we’re proud to see so many of our top athletes rely on them as they compete at the highest level!”



“We’re proud to renew our association with USEF and further cement our long-standing relationship,” said CEO of Charles Owen, Dave Derby. “Safety is at the heart of everything we do, so it is important that we partner with like-minded, safety conscious sporting bodies to ensure that message is communicated properly and effectively to as many riders as possible. We’re looking forward to working even closer with USEF to achieve this.”



About Charles Owen

Charles Owen has long been a name synonymous with safety and research in the

equestrian industry. For over 110 years, the brand continues to produce innovative, industry-leading designs for riding helmets and body protectors. www.charlesowen.com



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.