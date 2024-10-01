Bid Process Opens for 2026-2027 FEI North American Youth Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the 2026 and 2027 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Dressage and Jumping, in addition to a National Eventing Team Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) is the premier equestrian competition in North America for children (12-14), pre-junior (14-16), junior (14-18), young riders (16-21), and U25 (16-25 dressage only). This championship allows youth to compete against their peers in a format similar to that of international senior championships. US Equestrian and the National Federation of the organizing committee must receive applications before 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13, 2025 for consideration.



Applications will be accepted from event organizers to host one individual discipline championship, a combination of discipline championships, or a full combined championship with all three disciplines.



The FEI has final approval on the allocation of the NAYC for Dressage and Jumping. NAYC NFs may give preference to submitted applications offering multiple discipline championships. While keeping all the disciplines together is preferred, each application will be considered on its merits.



The 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) will be held in Traverse City, Michigan from July 29 to August 3, 2025.



For more information and to submit an application, click here or contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].



