Bid Process Now Open for 2022 Young Rider Eventing National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Youth Team Challenge Task Force recently evaluated the 2021 Youth Team Challenge program. Feedback was taken into consideration from Area Coordinators and athletes. Due to the limited participation at the short-format legs, the Task Force recommended altering the Program to one Championship, the USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship. The program proposal received approval from the Eventing Sport Committee, International Disciplines Committee, and the USEF Board of Directors.

The bid process to determine the host for the 2022 Championship opens today, November 30, 2021, and ends December 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST. USEF seeks one host for the CCI1*-L, CCI2*-L, and CCI3*-L levels as separate divisions. Three National Championship titles will be awarded. USEF is in search of a venue to host this between September and November.

Complete Bid Applications and supporting documentation must be submitted by the deadline to be considered.

For more information, visit the USEF Eventing Calendar website, here. Inquiries can be directed to Christina Vaugh, Director of Eventing Performance & Program Support, at [email protected].