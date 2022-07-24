Baiker and C’est Jolie Win Overall Grand Champion 3'3" at Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – The 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West closed out with exciting championship wins in the 3’3” section, with the Overall Grand National Champion 3’3” title going to Sofia Baiker and C’est Jolie with a total weighted score of 260.30. Katherine Simonds and Notorious earned the Overall Reserve Grand Championship title in the 3’3’’ section with a total weighted score of 252.20.

C'est Jolie and Sofia Baiker (McCool Photography)

Baiker (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and C’est Jolie, B R Farms LLC’s 2012 Westphalian mare, claimed the Overall Grand Championship title and The Montserrat International Perpetual Trophy following impressive and consistent performances in the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 3’3” section – the largest section of the entire championship. The pair clinched wins in the competitive over fences phases, earning weighted scores of 104.80 in the classic and 102.60 in the handy, as well as second in the under saddle on a weighted score of 52.90.

“This is my last year in the juniors, my last year in the Junior Hunter Finals, so [winning] is like a whole dream come true. It’s surreal to have won. I didn’t anticipate that! I just went into it wanting to do my best,” said Baiker.

Baiker, who trains with Traci Barmen Brooks, only started riding C’est Jolie a few months ago, but the mare turned out to be a perfect partner for her final Junior Hunter National Championship. As the highest-scoring mare in the competition, C’est Jolie also earned the Best Mare award and Small Collection Perpeutal Trophy, donated by Elizabeth A. Reilly.

“I think mares are so special [to me] because they have a little extra sass. And [C’est Jolie] definitely has a little extra sass. But she knows how to take care of you and she’s just the sweetest horse in the whole world,” said Baiker.

Capturing the Overall Reserve Grand Champion honor in the 3’3” section was Katherine Simonds (Encino, Calif.) and Notorious, West Coast Equine Partners, LLC’s 2014 Hanoverian gelding. They accumulated weighted scores of 102.00 in the classic, 97.60 in the handy, and 52.60 in the under saddle to earn the title with the help of trainer Shari Rose. The combination also earned the section championship for the Small Junior Hunter 16-17 3’3” section.

Rory Breglio, Bright Star Sportsmanshop Award recipient

The Bright Star Sportsmanship Award

Rory Breglio (Parker, Colo.) was awarded the inaugural Bright Star Sportsmanship Award, provided by Cheryl Olsten. The Bright Star Sportsmanship Award acknowledges someone who spreads joy and positivity to their horses and to other competitors. The winner of this award makes every day brighter for all who come in contact with them.

Breglio competed in the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 3’3” section with Golden Ticket, her own 2013 Westphalian gelding, under the guidance of trainer Karen Patton. Breglio was nominated by a 10-year-old in her barn who said of his friend, “Rory is nice and has a positive attitude. She is someone I look up to because she is nice and never mean to anyone or any horse. No matter if she does good or bad [at a show.]”

2022 Section Champions at the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Katherine Simonds and Notorious Parker Cliff (Folsom, Calif.) and Limelight, Joannette Korngold’s 2013 Hanoverian gelding Isabella Syverson (Bellevue, Wash.) and Cora, her own 2008 Holsteiner mare

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Peyten Seltzer (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Barnette, her own 2015 Belgian Warmblood gelding Sara Simpson (Parker, Colo.) and Einstein, her own 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding Kate Parker (Laguna Beach, Calif.) and Simply Irresistible, her own 2012 Hanoverian gelding

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Sofia Baiker and C’est Jolie Naomi Wegner (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Fred Astaire, Harriet Posner’s 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding Elizabeth Church (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Camera Ready, Debbie Swann’s 2010 Westphalian gelding

Notorious and Katherine Simonds (McCool Photography)

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Sienna Faildi (Belvedere, Calif.) and POTUS, Demetra Evrigenis’s 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding Lily Park (San Francisco, Calif.) and Call Me Vegas, her own 2010 Holsteiner gelding Hailey Eynon (Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.) and Exquisite RW, KHC Farms, Inc.’s 2013 Dutch Warmblood mare

Results

