Avery Glynn Triumphs in the Desert as the Winner of the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals - West

Thermal, Calif. – The 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – West ended in exciting fashion at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California on Sunday. The event saw junior and young rider athletes vie for the prestigious title after completing Phases III and IV. During Phase III, the competitors tackled a jumper-style course, with scores doubled to impact the overall standings. Advancing to the decisive Phase IV were the top four athletes, ready to display their skills in the ride-off.

Avery Glynn and Change Up PS, winners of the 2024 platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals - West (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

In Phase IV, the finalists started afresh, navigating the same course on their own horses before swapping mounts to repeat the course on each of the other top horses. The winner, Avery Glynn, emerged triumphant, earning the esteemed Denali Memorial Perpetual Trophy, while the best horse of the competition, Quiwian, was awarded The Gulliver Trophy.



Reflecting on her victory, Glynn shared her thoughts, “The list of riders that have come before me winning this class is amazing. I am so happy, and I feel so excited to be included in the same list as so many other incredible riders. It's really a pretty indescribable feeling."



Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.), demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency throughout the competition aboard Change Up PS (Casio Berlin x St. Pr. Contessa), owned by Durango Farms, securing the top spot in Phase IV with an impressive score of 356. Her trainers Hope Glynn and Ned Glynn, were also recognized with the Leading Trainer Award.



“I competed this week on an 8-year-old stallion. His name is Change Up PS and his barn name is Jengo.” Glynn shared that she first rode the Oldenburg stallion five days before the competition started. “I go to school at Auburn University and when I confirmed I would be able to travel back home to the west coast, David Bustillos lent me this horse and he has just been the most incredible partner. So scopey, a big stride, brave -- I'm just so lucky to have been able to show him.”



Second place was claimed by Paige Walkenbach (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), riding her own horse Emi Initia (Inliner x Laila) to a commendable final score of 338. Victoria Zahorik (Bartonville, Tex.) secured third place aboard her own horse Quiwian (Quiwi Dream x Bala) with a score of 331, while Katharine Reuter (Mill Valley, Calif.) finished in fourth with Dior P Z (Diarado x Oravi), owned by Sofia Moskowitz, on a score of 304.



Judges Kirsten Coe and Michael Tokaruk, gave high praise for the athletes. “This is an extraordinary group of riders.” said Coe, “I am so impressed, and they all interpreted the courses so quickly. These athletes are all part of the future, and I really appreciate the fact that I was here.”



Tokaruk discussed how he and Coe worked together to design the jumping course and complimented how well the athletes rode, “[Kirsten and I] both thought it would be fun to jump a version of the Olympic course in this competition. The athletes all really rose to the occasion and showed off their skills on four different horses over the course, it was really a pleasure to watch."



The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Sportsmanship Award was presented to Avery Glynn, honoring her exemplary integrity and sportsmanship throughout the Talent Search Finals – West competition.



Top finishers also received additional prizes from LeMieux and YETI®.



