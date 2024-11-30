Attention Competitors: Green Pony Reinstatements End November 30, 2024

Lexington, Ky. – Under an approved US Equestrian rule change effective Dec. 1, 2024, ponies will be eligible for two green years. Ahead of this effective date, US Equestrian will accept requests for green pony reinstatements through Nov. 30, 2024. Members wishing to reinstate their ponies’ first green year may submit a request through their member dashboard at members.usef.org.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Ponies must meet the criteria outlined in the USEF Rulebook in section HU140.7 to be eligible for reinstatement. Starting Dec. 1, 2024, USEF will no longer accept green pony reinstatement requests.

HU140.7 Reinstatement Criteria for Ponies:

The pony was not shown at the regulation height or higher at more than four (4) competitions prior to September 1st of the current competition year.

The pony was not shown at the regulation height or higher on or after September 1st of the current competition year.

The pony no longer competes at the regulation height or higher immediately upon application for reinstatement.

The pony is otherwise eligible for a reinstatement under Federation rules.

The pony is actively recorded with the Federation at the time of the request. If the pony is not actively recorded at the time of request, it must be recorded/renewed at that time. If the pony is not recorded/renewed at the time of application, the reinstatement request will automatically be denied.

For additional information, please visit the Green Pony FAQ page here. If you have questions regarding rule changes, please contact Jennifer Day, National Breeds and Disciplines Hunter Program Manager, at [email protected].