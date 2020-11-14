Archibald Wins USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final and Secures Saddle Seat Triple Crown

Kansas City, Mo. – Dawson Archibald had a standout weekend, simultaneously winning the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final against some of the top saddle seat equitation riders in the U.S. and making history as just the 13th winner of the Saddle Seat Triple Crown.

Dawson Archibald in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final awards ceremony, joined by trainers Todd and Macey Miles, Jerome Parker, Terri Dolan, and Michael Arquilla

Riders faced a rigorous challenge on Saturday, November 14, as they competed for top honors in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final at the United Professional Horseman’s Association (UPHA)/American Royal National Championship Horse Show. Twelve of the 20 horse-and-rider combinations in the preliminary ride-offs were called back for the final round of competition by judges Anne Judd (Lutz, Fla.), Dwayne Knowles (Kutztown, Pa.), and Bill Waller (Heiskell, Tenn.). The stakes were high as the riders performed rail work and two complex individual patterns for a chance at the championship title.

Archibald (Andover, Kan.), riding CHCompletely Caveat, her 11-year-old American Saddlebred gelding, was crowned champion in the 2020 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final, also considered the last leg of the Saddle Seat Triple Crown. Archibald won the first two legs, The Good Hands National Championship and the UPHA Senior Challenge Cup, earlier this year under the guidance of trainers Todd and Macey Miles of Milestone Stables. Macey also won the Triple Crown back in 2016.

Archibald truly made the most out of this unprecedented show season, earning high praise as the top-scoring rider from all the three judges to close out the year. She was presented with the Helen K. Crabtree and Adrian Van Sinderen trophies for her win in the Medal Final today.

Karlyn Connolly smiling as she is awarded the reserve champion ribbon and silver medal in the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final

Karlyn Connolly (Mount Vernon, Iowa) claimed the reserve champion title and the silver medal aboard Undulata’s Power Broker, Bob and Tonya Brison’s eight-year-old American Saddlebred gelding. Connolly is also trained by Todd and Macey Miles of Milestone Stables and she displayed her skill and finesse throughout the two phases of competition.

US Equestrian extends a special thank you to Platinum Donor Elisabeth Goth for her generosity and continued support of USEF’s saddle seat equitation programs.

Visit the USEF Network to watch the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final on demand.

2020 USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final Results

Champion: Dawson Archibald

Reserve Champion: Karlyn Connolly

Third: Alayna Applegate (Ewing, Ky.)

Fourth: Heather Tampa (Elm Grove, Wis.)

Fifth: Isabella Privitera (Mission Hills, Kan.)

Sixth: Sophie Yih (Alamo, Calif.)

Seventh: Bostyn Leffler (Zionsville, Ind.)

Eighth: Graceanne Hoback (Land O’ Lakes, Fla.)

Ninth: Alayna LoCascio (Dayton, Ohio)

Tenth: Finn Cooper (Denver Colo.)

Complete Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with U.S. saddle seat by following USA Saddle Seat on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram. Use #USASaddleSeat.

Learn more about saddle seat equitation and all of US Equestrian’s 29 recognized breeds and disciplines in this Learning Center video.

Photos by Howard Schatzberg