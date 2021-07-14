Arabian Horse Competitors Return to Oklahoma City for 2021 Youth Nationals

Oklahoma City, Okla. – The Arabian Horse Association’s 29th Annual Youth National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show is set to kick off at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., from July 15-24. In addition to the full schedule of Youth Nationals divisions, the Mid-Summer National Championship classes will also be held during the 10-day competition.

The show is one of the most prestigious competitions on the calendar for Arabian horse youth competitors across the country, offering more than 330 classes for Arabian and Half/Anglo-Arabian horses. The wide array of national championship classes includes halter, driving, sport horse disciplines, working Western, saddle seat, reining, and more.

The Arabian Horse Youth Association (AHYA) board meeting was held on Tuesday, July 13, and the AHYA Convention and other social activities are scheduled for Wednesday, July 14. A full schedule of special events is available to participants throughout the competition.

This year the competitive spirit stretches well beyond the arena for AHA youth with scholarships totaling more than $30,000 to be awarded by the Arabian Horse Foundation, the Friends of Vail Foundation, CINCH Jeans, and the Hollywood Toi Foundation.

