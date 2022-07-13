Arabian Horse Competitors Ready to Impress at 30th Annual Youth and Mid-Summer National Championship Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla. – The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) is set to welcome the country’s top youth Arabian horse athletes at the 2022 Youth and Mid-Summer National Championship Horse Show. Hosted at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., the 30th annual competition will be held from July 14-23.

The first annual Youth Nationals was held in 1993 and remains one of the most prestigious competitions for junior equestrians riding, driving, and handling Arabian horse. In addition to the full schedule of Youth Nationals divisions, the Mid-Summer National Championship classes will also be held during the 10-day competition. Boasting a wide range of national championship classes, including halter, driving, sport horses, working Western, dressage, and even leadline, Youth and Mid-Summer Nationals has something for everyone.

Additionally, youth members of the Arabian Horse Youth Association (AHYA) will convene to attend workshops, discuss issues, and elect new officers at the AHYA Convention on Wednesday, July 13.

A week at Youth and Mid-Summer Nationals promises fierce competition and a multitude of fun experiences for exhibitors and the public. The show offers educational and leadership opportunities, as well as social activities for families and kids of all ages. Special events include stick horse contests, an ice cream social, and a dog costume class. Newcomers looking to learn more about the Arabian horse can take a behind the scenes tour with the Total Arabian Interaction and Learning (T.A.I.L.) program.

Photo by Ferrara