Arabesque and Clara Propp Win 3’3” Overall Grand Championship at 2021 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East

Devon, Pa. – The 2021 edition of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East closed out with a bang on Wednesday with 213 entries from the 3’3” sections completing their Handy Hunter rounds in Devon’s Dixon Oval.

USEF Junior Hunter 3’3” Overall Grand and Reserve Grand Champion

Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Arabesque had the winning Handy Round in the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under section today, giving them the score they needed to place at the top of both the section and the 3’3” Overall Grand Championship. The pair performed like seasoned professionals throughout the finals, despite the fact that it was a first trip to the Junior Hunter National Championship for both of them.

Clara Propp and Arabesque, 2021 USEF Junior Hunter 3’3” Overall Grand Champion. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

“She’s only eight. She’s a baby,” Propp said of Arabesque. “She’s never been here before, let alone in this ring, so I’m really proud of her. I took a less handy turn to the first jump because she’s a little less experienced and I didn’t want to scare her going into the ring for the first time ever. But then, as I felt that she was comfortable, I could do all the rest of the inside turns and she was perfect.

“I’ve never been to Junior Hunter Finals before, so it’s a really special first time here,” Propp added. “I plan to have Arabesque for literally as long as I’m a junior. Forever. She’s so great, so I know I’m going to get to do big things with her and eventually move up to the 3’6”.”

“It’s so special [to have trained the champion] especially for her first time doing this on the horses, on a horse that’s never been here before,” said Krista Goossens, Propp’s trainer. “They both really stepped up to the plate. It’s exciting. We’ve been showing all summer, but we’ve kind of backed off the last couple of weeks and just focused on training a little bit to get ready and make sure everyone was feeling their best. Arabesque is one of those horses that really rises to the occasion, so she makes our job easy.”

As the 3’3” Overall Grand Champion, Arabesque wins the Montserrat Perpetual Trophy donated by Sonoma Horse Park.

Campbell Brown and Fleetwood, USEF Junior Hunter 3’3” Overall Reserve Grand Champion. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

The Overall Reserve Grand Champion title went to the winners of the Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under section, Campbell Brown (Fayetteville, Ark.) and MMK Equestrian LLC’s Fleetwood. Brown had nothing but praise for her horse after her successful showing in Devon.

“He is the sweetest animal in the barn,” said Brown. “He likes cuddles and my favorite part is the way he moves his lip. He always moves his bottom lip and makes this silly face and shows his teeth and it’s adorable.”

Brown and Fleetwood won the Classic Round on Tuesday, meaning they were last in the order of go for the Handy Round. It was a little bit nerve-wracking, Brown said, but the handy was a chance to really shine.

“My favorite is to handy on him. He loves to turn,” said Brown. “[Winning Overall Reserve Grand Champion] was better than I could have imagined. Fleetwood is perfect. Hopefully we just keep continuing to have fun and success will follow.”

Final Standings – 3’3” Sections

Overall Grand Champion: Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Arabesque, a 2013 Oldenburg mare owned by Aquitaine Equine

Overall Reserve Champion: Campbell Brown (Fayetteville, Ark.) and Fleetwood, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by MMK Equestrian LLC

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Campbell Brown (Fayetteville, Ark.) and Fleetwood, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by MMK Equestrian LLC – 255.80 Mae Mannis (Woodbury, Conn.) and Premium Blend, a 2009 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Aquitaine Equine – 243.60

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Hannah Kohler (Wright City, Mo.) and Highlight, a 2014 Warmblood gelding owned by Cindy Locke – 246.8 Aristea Santoro (Cedar, Mich.) and Starfighter, a 2012 Hanoverian gelding owned by Donald Stewart and Stefano Baruzzo – 236.2

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Arabesque, a 2013 Oldenburg mare owned by Aquitaine Equine – 259.60 Jordan Gibbs (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Five Star, a 2009 Warmblood gelding owned by Dana Vollbracht – 250.70

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Riley Hogan (Warrenton, Va.) and Balou Moon, a 2015 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Donald Stewart – 253.8 Bridget Hickton (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and Serenade, her own 2013 Warmblood mare - 253.40

Full Results

Watch On-Demand

Watch the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East on USEF Network.

Stay Connected

Catch up on the competition by following USEF Junior Hunter National Championship on Facebook. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.