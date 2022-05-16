Apply Now for US Equestrian National Youth Sportsman’s Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2022 National Youth Sportsman’s Award is now open. The award serves to identify future leaders across all of US Equestrian’s recognized breeds and disciplines and to celebrate outstanding youth for their achievements. Applications will be accepted through August 15, 2022.

Active USEF competing members and subscribers aged 17 years and younger as of December 1, 2021, and in good standing with US Equestrian and their recognized affiliate associations are eligible to apply.

The overall winner will receive a commemorative trophy, a $1,000 grant payable to the educational program of their choice. The reserve overall winner receives a $500 grant payable to the educational program of their choice.

"One of the biggest things this award has given me is confidence," said Rebecca Share, 2021 National Youth Sportsman's Award recipient Rebecca Share. "I was going through my college application process at the same time as this award, so you can imagine it was a very stressful period of time for me! I feel like I am a role model for the kids on my vaulting team, and this award affirmed that. I feel even more inspired to share equestrian sports with everyone, because they have changed my life in such a good way."

Applicants should demonstrate an ongoing commitment and dedication to the promotion of equestrian sport, serve as positive role models, and exhibit characteristics that exemplify sportsmanship principles. Applicants must also demonstrate their involvement in their community’s equestrian activities, as well as involvement at any level of competition, including local, regional, and national events.

To apply, contact your recognized affiliate organization or download the application on usef.org to learn more about the required materials, including a résumé outlining equestrian involvement and accomplishments, an essay, and three references.

Photo by Don Stine Photography