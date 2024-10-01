Applications Open for 2025 FEI World Championship for Juniors and Young Vaulters Observation Events

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced applications are now open for potential observation event competitions ahead of the 2025 FEI World Championship for Juniors and Young Vaulters, as well as grant applications to support CVI competition organizers. Observation event applications will close on December 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Grant applications will close on November 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.



The Observation Event Application form can be found here.

The CVI Organizer Grant Request form can be found here.



For additional questions, please contact Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].



