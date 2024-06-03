Applications Open for 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships

A podium moment from the 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships

(Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – Youth athletes in dressage and jumping are invited to submit their applications for the 2024 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), which will take place in Traverse City, Mich., July 30 – Aug. 4.

NAYC is open to jumping athletes FEI ages 12-21 and dressage athletes FEI ages 14-25. The Championships provide exciting opportunities for youth athletes to gain valuable team experience in an FEI competition environment and is considered an important steppingstone for equestrians who aspire to represent the U.S. on the international stage in their future senior careers.

Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF

NAYC dressage offers categories for juniors, young riders, and U25. The application for juniors and young riders is available on the United States Dressage Federation website and the application for U25 athletes is available through the USEF Member Dashboard. Both applications are open now through May 7, 2024. The qualifying period began July 25, 2023, and concludes June 24, 2024.

Application due dates and fees are as follows:

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 13, 2024, and April 23, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 24, 2024, and May 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET will be charged $300 per application.

No applications will be accepted after May 7, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Additional Horses:

Additional horses may be added to an already received application at no additional fee through April 23, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Between April 23, 2024, and May 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET, the rider will be required to submit a $50 fee for each added horse.

No additional horses may be added to the application after May 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For more information on NAYC dressage, including selection procedures and qualifying calendar, click here.

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA

NAYC jumping offers categories for children, pre-juniors, juniors, and young riders. The application is available through the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org. The deadline for applications is June 3, 2024 (except for Zone 10 young rider, junior, and pre-junior.) The qualifying period began September 1, 2023, and concludes June 2, 2024 (exception Zone 10 Young Rider, Junior, and Pre-Junior).

June 3, 2024 – Application deadline*

June 10, 2024 – Last day to earn and submit Certificates of Capability*

*Exception: Zone 10 young rider, junior, and pre-junior - please click here for Zone 10 dates and deadlines.

Current Standings

Athlete Application

For more information on the NAYC for jumping, including selection procedures, click here.

Accommodation Information

Traverse City, Mich., is a popular summer destination, and NAYC competitors are strongly encouraged to book accommodations as early as possible. The Organizing Committee has partnered with several hotels in the Traverse City area to offer special room rates during the dates of the competition. Click here for NAYC partner hotel information.

