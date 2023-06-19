Applications Open for 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships for Dressage and Jumping

Lexington, Ky. – Youth athletes in dressage and jumping are invited to submit their applications for the 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), which will take place in Traverse City, Mich., August 8-13.

NAYC is open to jumping athletes FEI ages 12-21 and dressage athletes FEI ages 14-25. The Championships provide exciting opportunities for youth athletes to gain valuable team experience in an FEI competition environment and is considered an important steppingstone for equestrians who aspire to represent the U.S. on the international stage in their future senior careers.

FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships Presented by USDF

NAYC dressage offers categories for juniors, young riders, and—new for 2023—U25. The application for juniors and young riders is available on the United States Dressage Federation website and is open now through May 9, 2023. The application for U25 riders will be available on the USEF website no later than March 1, 2023.

Important Dates:

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 15, 2023, and April 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 26, 2023, and May 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged an application fee of $300 per application.

No applications will be accepted after May 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET

June 19, 2023 – end of qualifying period.

For more information on NAYC dressage, including selection procedures and qualifying calendar, click here.

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships Presented by USHJA

NAYC jumping offers categories for children, pre-juniors, juniors, and young riders. The application is available through the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org. The deadline for applications is June 19, 2023 (except for Zone 10 young rider, junior, and pre-junior.)

Important dates:

June 19, 2023 - application deadline and end of qualifying period*

June 26, 2023 - last day to earn and submit Certificates of Capability*

*Exception: Zone 10 young rider, junior, and pre-junior

For more information on the NAYC for jumping, including selection procedures and current standings, click here.

Accommodation Information

Traverse City, Michigan is a popular summer destination, and NAYC competitors are strongly encouraged to book accommodations as early as possible. The Organizing Committee has partnered with several hotels in the Traverse City area to offer special room rates during the dates of the competition. Click here for NAYC partner hotel information.

