Applications Now Open for 2025 USEF Endurance Competition and U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grants

by US Equestrian Communications Dept. | Nov 14, 2024, 8:00 AM

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting applications for the Endurance Competition Grant and U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grant. These grants are intended to support FEI Endurance competitions in the U.S. to maintain a healthy calendar of competitions, as well as to support U.S. FEI endurance officials and maintain a healthy number of officials that are licensed in the U.S. Applications for both grants are due by February 1, 2025. 

Competition Grant:  

  • Application deadline is February 1st, 2025 

  • Financial support for U.S. FEI Licensed Endurance competitions for 2025 

  • Competitions must be licensed by USEF and sanctioned by the FEI 

  • Grant amounts will be communicated by March 1, 2025 

  • More information can be found on the application 

  

U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grant:  

  • Application deadline is February 1st, 2025 

  • Financial support for U.S. FEI endurance officials for both maintenance requirements and promotion, education, and experience 

  • Applicants must be: 

    • in good standing with the USEF and the FEI; and

    • an active FEI official working toward their current license(s) maintenance requirements; or

    • seeking FEI Endurance license or promotion  

  • Grant amounts will be communicated by March 1, 2025 

  • More information can be found on the application 

 
Completed applications for both grants must be submitted to Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, by Feb. 1, 2025. 

Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected] or 859-225-6952. 


