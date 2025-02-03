Lexington, Ky. - Applications are now open for the 2025 USEF Vaulting Athlete Grants. Vaulters are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible and must fulfill the necessary qualifications listed in the 2025 Grant Criteria.



The Vaulting Athlete Grants are available to juniors, 2* young vaulters, and senior vaulters. The grants provide funds to be used towards travel expenses incurred by athletes for USEF competitions or domestic CVIs that are located more than 500 miles from the vaulter’s registered club, or for international CVIs. Athletes must have earned specified minimum scores to be eligible for the grant.



For more information on the grant and to apply, click here.



If you have any questions about the criteria, please contact Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].

