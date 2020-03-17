Search
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
Application Deadline Reminders for 2020 FEI World Championships for Para Driving, Four-in-Hands, and Single Horses

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 17, 2020, 2:37 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian announces that applications are now open and available online for the 2020 Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) Driving World Championships for Para Driving, Four-in-Hands, and Single Horses.

Athlete and pony/horse combinations wishing to be considered for these events must submit an online application via the Athlete Dashboard with the appropriate fee. All selection procedures are published on the USA Driving page.

Application deadlines and fees are as follows:

  • 2020 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles
    Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.
    Late applications will be accepted until June 1, 2020 with a $300 fee.
    NO applications will be accepted after JUNE 1, 2020.
     
  • 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Fourin-Hands
    Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.
    Late applications will be accepted until July 1, 2020 with a $300 fee.
    NO applications will be accepted after JULY 1, 2020.
     
  • 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles
    Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.
    Late applications will be accepted until August 17, 2020 with a $300 fee.
    NO applications will be accepted after AUGUST 17, 2020.


A note from Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, in regard to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential effects on competition:

It is becoming clear that we are facing additional challenges this year with FEI Driving World Championship qualifications and eligibility due to competition cancellations here at home and abroad. In order to manage these challenges, it is important to work directly with the athletes who intend to apply for selection this year. Athletes who have any intention of applying for selection in 2020 should apply earlier rather than later, so we can help monitor your situation. At the very least, please contact me at [email protected] to confirm your intent to apply.

The USEF staff will do everything we can to support athletes through this process.


Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics, and activities will be suspended for the next 30 days.

USEF strongly recommends that competition organizers suspend all USEF licensed competitions across the country for the next 30 days and that equestrians do not compete for the next 30 days. For those competitions that do run, there will be no accumulation of points, scores, money won, qualifications, or rankings toward any USEF awards programs, USEF owned event, or selection to a US team during this 30-day time period. This includes USEF National Championships.

Resources from the CDC, WHO, USOPC, and the FEI are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources. Links found on this webpage provide you with direct access to valuable information on each organization’s website which is updated regularly.