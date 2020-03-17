Application Deadline Reminders for 2020 FEI World Championships for Para Driving, Four-in-Hands, and Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian announces that applications are now open and available online for the 2020 Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) Driving World Championships for Para Driving, Four-in-Hands, and Single Horses.



Athlete and pony/horse combinations wishing to be considered for these events must submit an online application via the Athlete Dashboard with the appropriate fee. All selection procedures are published on the USA Driving page.



Application deadlines and fees are as follows:

2020 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles

Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.

Late applications will be accepted until June 1, 2020 with a $300 fee.

NO applications will be accepted after JUNE 1, 2020.



Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.

Late applications will be accepted until July 1, 2020 with a $300 fee.

NO applications will be accepted after JULY 1, 2020.



Applications are due by April 1, 2020 with a $70 fee.

Late applications will be accepted until August 17, 2020 with a $300 fee.

NO applications will be accepted after AUGUST 17, 2020.



A note from Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, in regard to the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential effects on competition:

It is becoming clear that we are facing additional challenges this year with FEI Driving World Championship qualifications and eligibility due to competition cancellations here at home and abroad. In order to manage these challenges, it is important to work directly with the athletes who intend to apply for selection this year. Athletes who have any intention of applying for selection in 2020 should apply earlier rather than later, so we can help monitor your situation. At the very least, please contact me at [email protected] to confirm your intent to apply.



The USEF staff will do everything we can to support athletes through this process.



