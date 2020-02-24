ANRC Equitation National Championships Now Welcome Adult Amateurs and Alumni Competitors

Leesburg, Va. - The American National Riding Commission (ANRC) is pleased to announce the addition of two new divisions for the 2020 ANRC Equitation National Championships, held at Swan Lake Stables in Littlestown, Pa., from April 9-11. The championships will now include adult amateur and ANRC alumni divisions, in addition to the traditional junior and college divisions.

All entries for the championships are due by March 1, 2020.

About the ANRC Equitation National Championships

The ANRC Equitation National Championships are an invitational competition at the 3’ or 2’6” fence heights for collegiate, junior, adult amateur, and ANRC alumni teams that pay an annual ANRC team membership fee. There is no need to qualify. Julie Winkel (Reno, Nev.) and Scott Hoffstetter (Ocala, Fla.) will judge all divisions.

The competition consists of four phases to include a written test, flat class, equitation derby course, and hunter seat medal course.

The highest score in each phase will be awarded to the rider who demonstrates excellence in equitation and produces a smooth, cooperative performance with their horse that exemplifies quality hunter movement on the flat and over fences. The cumulative scores produce the final individual and team standings.

Learn more about the ANRC Equitation National Championships.

For more information about the ANRC Equitation National Championships, please contact Patte Zumbrun, ANRC Chair, at [email protected].

Follow US Equestrian and ANRC

If you are not able to attend the ANRC Equitation National Championships this year, be sure to tune in to the USEF Network to catch all the action live and on demand starting April 9! Follow USEF Network on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for highlights from the competition.

The American National Riding Commission is an official education partner of US Equestrian. Stay up to date with the championships by following the ANRC on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo by: Gianna Terranova