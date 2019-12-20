Annual Arabian and Half-Arabian U.S. National Championship Horse Show Hosts Nearly 1,800 Horses

Tulsa, Okla. – Nearly 1,800 Arabian and Half-Arabian horses and their riders/drivers, owners, trainers, and support staff from every state and Canadian province made Tulsa Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla., their home for two weeks during the annual Arabian Horse Association’s (AHA) Arabian and Half-Arabian U.S. National Championship Horse Show.

Credited with bringing $104 million in economic impact to the city of Tulsa, second only to the Tulsa State Fair, AHA’s premier championship crowned nearly 200 hundred National and Reserve National Champions across a number of diverse disciplines, from hunter pleasure and reining, to breeding in-hand and driving classes, showcasing the diversity and athleticism of the Arabian and Half-Arabian horse.

Results

Over $1.5 million in prize money was awarded across these through AHA’s Arabian Breeders Sweepstakes and Halter and Performance Futurity/Maturity programs, along with the Arabian English Performance Association, Arabian Western Pleasure Association, and the Arabian Hunter Pleasure Association prize money classes. These programs were created with breeding incentives in mind. Breeders and owners alike can win prize money through competition for eligible horses, by nominating to these individual programs.

On top of all the fun and competition excitement, the 49th Annual AHA National Youth Judging Contest took place in conjunction with U.S. Nationals. This prestigious contest allows youth judging individuals and teams the opportunity to evaluate national-caliber halter and performance Arabian and Half-Arabian horses and earn $10,000 in scholarship money.

Photo by: Howard Schatzberg