Alternative 2021 USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals Qualification Options Approved

Lexington, Ky – US Equestrian has announced a presidential rule modification to allow an alternative option of qualifying for the 2021 USEF Dressage Seat Medal (DSM) Finals in case of the cancellation of a 2020 Dressage Seat Medal Semi-Final.
Under Section 2 of Article DR133: Dressage Seat Equitation, the top two riders in a semi-final class at a Great American/USDF Regional Championship qualify for the finals.
Under the presidential modification, if a 2020 DSM Semi-Final is cancelled, athletes who reside in that region have two options to qualify for the 2021 DSM Finals. They may compete in a semi-final in another region and qualify by placing in the top two of their class. Alternatively, they may qualify using the method detailed below.
- Athletes may qualify using scores earned in any qualifying Dressage Seat Equitation (DSE) class held at a USEF Licensed/USDF Recognized Dressage Competition between August 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020:
- In order to qualify under this method, two scores must be earned during the qualifying period;
- If both scores are earned in the same weekend (whether the same or different competitions), the scores must be from two different judges;
- Those two scores will be averaged and ranked, and the top two athletes in that region will receive the USEF invitation to the 2021 DSM Finals;
- If an athlete earns more than two scores, only the two highest scores will be averaged and counted toward the athlete’s ranking;
- Only athletes with a minimum average score of 75% will receive an invitation;
- If one of the top two athletes does not accept the invitation to the 2021 DSM Finals, the third ranked athlete will be invited, provided that athlete has a minimum average score of 75%;
- Any ties in the ranking list will be broken in favor of the athlete who achieved the highest score in their second DSE class being used to compile their average;
- Only athletes who reside or were entered to compete in a region where a 2020 DSM Semi-Final is cancelled may use this method of qualifying for the 2021 DSM Finals.
- Alternatively, an athlete may choose to attend a semi-final in an unaffected region. If an athlete chooses this option, the score earned in the semi-final competition will be used as their qualifying opportunity for the 2021 DSM Finals and they will not be able to qualify through #1 above.