Adrienne Lyle and Helix Finish Top Ten in FEI Grand Prix with U.S. Combinations Looking Ahead to Highlight FEI Grand Prix Freestyle in Basel

Basel, Switzerland – U.S. veteran Adrienne Lyle guided her Paris Olympic mount Helix to a top ten finish in the FEI Grand Prix class on the first day of the 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final. The pair earned a 72.565% from the judging panel to take ninth overall in the class of 17 entries. The FEI Grand Prix Freestyle to determine the 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup Final champion will begin at 7:30 p.m. GMT+2/1:30 p.m. ET tomorrow evening.

“I felt like there were some good moments in all three of our tests today in the beautiful venue here in Basel. Adrienne’s test was mistake free and it is so impressive to see the continued development of that partnership with Helix,” said Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. “Kevin’s test showed improvement in various areas, though a mistake in the tempi’s cost them a bit, and Genay and Gino will take away a tremendous amount of learning and insight from this competition, which is vital for their development into the future. We’re all very much looking forward to tomorrow. It’s always such a highlight to watch the freestyles at World Cup Final.”



Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Helix rode another error-free test, which was Lyle’s main goal coming into this individual indoor final. This is the pair’s first experience in a closed indoor setting, with Lyle using the opportunity to showcase the growth in their partnership over the last year.



“I was happy with Helix today. This is our first indoor show ever since we don’t have opportunities to do this in North America, but after one lap around the arena he settled and was listening to me well,” said Lyle. “This was another mistake-free test for us and he’s just turning out to be a very reliable and good partner in there.



The duo’s test was highlighted by their extended work and the relaxation and balance they showcased throughout their ride. Lyle noted that as the pair continue to grow in their partnership together, Helix is becoming more aware and responsive to Lyle’s style of riding, but building the consistency and trust remains a priority in their training.



“Now that we’ve had some more time together, I really feel like he’s becoming my ride and he’s a very people-oriented horse and wants to please and do his best,” she added. “I’ve found a system that works for him and going in there and walking on a loose rein and I can feel him take a breath and he’s ready to go and finds it enjoyable. It’s finding his little idiosyncrasies and having a relaxed and happy athlete is the starting point and the priority.”



Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee finished in 14th on a 69.130% in their second FEI Dressage World Cup Final appearance together. Kohmann has a close bond with Duenensee, which has been developed over the years, and his goal was focused on the calmness and relaxation the pair could present to the judges. The duo’s freestyle routine is always a crowd pleaser, with energetic house music, and a buzzing energy, which Kohmann is looking forward to tomorrow night.



In their FEI Dressage World Cup Final debut, Genay Vaugn (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Gino worked through some nerves in their test, gaining valuable experience for the future, and helping to prepare them for tomorrow night’s freestyle, which they will return first in the class order.



