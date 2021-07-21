Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West Returns to Sonoma Horse Park

Sonoma, Calif. – Top hunter horses and youth riders made their way to Northern California for the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West this week at the Sonoma Horse Park. The competition is seven sections strong, with competitors in the 3’3” and 3’6” heights completing three classes over two days: a classic round, under saddle, and handy hunter round. Each over fences round counts for 40% of the final score and the under saddle counts for 20% as the horse-and-rider teams vie for champion titles in their sections and the overall grand championship for their height.

All sections competed their classic rounds on Tuesday in the Wells Fargo Arena, and the three 3’6” sections contested the under saddle class in the Equine Insurance Arena on Tuesday afternoon. The 3’6” sections will return for their handy rounds on Wednesday morning while the 3’3” sections will start the day with the under saddle classes before completing their handy rounds.

After the first two classes, Stella Wasserman (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Princeton lead the 3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under section and are currently at the top of the standings for the 3’6” Overall Grand Champion title. For the 3’3” height, Avery Winston (Canby, Ore.) and Kinship lead the standings overall and in the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under section.

“Sonoma Horse Park is so excited to welcome back the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - West for the third year in a row,” said Sarah Appel, Operations Manager for Sonoma Horse Park. “Working with the USEF team and their sponsors is always such a pleasure. Each year we strive to create new and exciting jumps exclusively for the finals. We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from the riders, trainers, and exhibitors about the facility and the show itself. We wish all of the riders the best of luck tomorrow and look forward to seeing who our champions will be!”

Standings After Day One

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 17 & Under

Violet Tatum (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) and Fiorucci, her own 2009 Hanoverian gelding Katie Kotler (Sammamish, Wash.) and Caresso, a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Julia Salisbury Gentry Beresford (Boerne, Texas) and Carluca, her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Stella Wasserman (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Princeton, a 2013 Selle Français gelding owned by A.F.M. Investments Ella Cate Duke (Lake Oswego, Ore.) and Understudy, her own 2015 Oldenburg gelding Katalina Considine-Rickard (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and Lennox RW, a 2012 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Kate Considine

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Payton Potter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) and Chacco D’Accord, a 2013 Westphalian gelding owned by Emma Catherine Reichow Augusta Iwasaki (Calabasas, Calif.) and Rainier, a 2012 Oldenburg gelding owned by Aquitaine Equine Brooke Morin (Laguna Beach, Calif.) and Twinkle Toes, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by Irene Neuwirth

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Grace Miller (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Swagger, a 2006 Warmblood gelding owned by Gabriella Zupancic Katherine Simonds (Beverly Hills, Calif.) and Timon, a 2007 Warmblood gelding owned by Nick Haness Sarah Cline (San Diego, Calif.) and Instantly, her own 2013 Warmblood gelding

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Elle Moreno (Dallas, Texas) and Vayrie Cool, her own 2009 Selle Français gelding Juliette Vogel (Berkeley, Calif.) and Confidential, her own 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding Eva Merlob (Calabasas, Calif.) and Trevi, her own 2008 Oldenburg gelding

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Avery Winston (Canby, Ore.) and Kinship, her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding Maggie Lawrence (Denver, Colo.) and Cavito 2, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Marisa Metzger Isabella Mullan (Bend, Ore.) and Easy Company, her own 2005 Holsteiner gelding

3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Elle Moreno (Dallas, Texas) and Cascavel, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Elvenstar Farm Karina Lyon (San Diego, Calif.) and Crazy in Love, a 2003 Oldenburg gelding owned by Flower Hill Farms Courtney Wlasiuk (Moorpark, Calif.) and Elvenstar Hans, a 2006 Warmblood gelding owned by Elvenstar Farm

