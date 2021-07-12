Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East Kicks Off in Devon with Record Entries

Devon, Pa. – Hunter riders returned in full force to Dixon Oval at the historic Devon Show Grounds as the 2021 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East got started on Monday, July 12. The championships are being held as part of Brandywine Horse Shows, and this year has brought record entries to the event.

Alexander Alston and *Cash* ©Anne Gittins

“I love this facility and I love the Junior Hunter Finals,” said Jennifer Burger, co-founder of Brandywine Horse Shows. “I think it’s a great match. People are excited to be back—we haven’t been able to come to Devon for two years, and I think we caught a little bit of that glory.

“These horses are just unbelievable,” adds Burger. “I could sit and watch caliber horses and riders like this endlessly. For me, it’s one of the highlights of the year.”

Monday’s competition featured the classic rounds for the 3’6” heights with a total of 109 horse-and-rider pairs across four sections. The Large Junior Hunter 16-17 was the busiest of the day, with 50 entries. Alexander Alston (Gahanna, Ohio) and *Cash* are the current leaders of that section and with a score of 262 are currently tied for the top of the 3’6” Championship with Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Grand Remo in the Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under.

Kat Fuqua and Grand Remo. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

The Classic Round scores will count for 40% and will be combined with tomorrow’s Under Saddle (20%) and Handy Round (40%) to determine the final overall scores for the 3’6” sections.

Standings After Classic Rounds

3’6” Overall

1. Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Grand Remo, her own 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding - 262

Alexander Alston (Gahanna, Ohio) and *Cash*, a 2008 Warmblood gelding owned by Alston Alliance, LLC (tie)

3. Ariana Marnell (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Ocean Road – 260

Grace Debney (Hampden, Mass.) and Sweet Caroline (tie)

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Ariana Marnell (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Ocean Road, a 2013 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Keri Kampsen and Lexy Reed - 260.00 Sterling Malnik (Ocean Ridge, Fla.) and Coronation, her own 2009 Holsteiner gelding - 253.00 Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Consent, her own 2012 Westphalian gelding - 25 0.00

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Grace Debney (Hampden, Mass.) and Sweet Caroline, a 2011 Warmblood mare owned by Sterling Malnik - 260.00 Augusta Iwasaki (Calabasas, Calif.) and Heaven’s Dream, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Isabella Griffin - 259.50 Stella Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Ashton, a 2011 Warmblood gelding owned by Aquitaine Equine - 252.00

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Grand Remo, her own 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding - 262.00 Alexa Elle Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) and High Society, a 2008 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by The Lignelli Family - 257.75 Ariana Marnell (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Casino Cash, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding owned by Marnell Sport Horses - 254.75

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Alexander Alston (Gahanna, Ohio) and *Cash*, a 2008 Warmblood gelding owned by Alston Alliance, LLC - 262.00 Hensley Humphries (Austin, Texas) and Capitalized, a 2009 Warmblood gelding owned by Hannah Weiss - 250.50 Jordan Ricker (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Cosido, her own 2010 Holsteiner gelding – 248.00

Gladstone Cup

In addition to his leading Junior Hunter National Championship round on Monday, Alexander Alston also earned a win in the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic. Read more about the 2021 Gladstone Cup here and watch his winning round below.

Watch the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East on USEF Network.

