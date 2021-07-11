Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships to Welcome Top Horses and Riders on East and West Coasts

Lexington, Ky. – Youth riders in the hunter discipline will have their chance to shine as they vie for national titles at the 2021 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships this month. The East Coast championship will take place July 12-14 at Brandywine Horse Shows in Devon, Pa., and the West Coast championship will run the following week, July 20-21, at Sonoma Horse Park in Petaluma, Calif. This year promises to be an exceptional one for these championships, as they welcome record entries for the finals.

2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championship - East Overall Grand Champion 3’6” Augusta Iwasaki and Small Occasion. ©Elaine Wessel/Phelps Media Group

At each leg of the championships, horse-and-rider pairs compete for overall champion titles in either the 3’3” or 3’6” heights. Additionally, there are eight section championships on the line at each final.

Competitors complete three phases: Classic Round, Under Saddle, and Handy Hunter. The Classic and Handy rounds each count for 40% of a rider’s score with Under Saddle making up the remaining 20%. Ribbons are awarded after each phase for each section along with overall awards for each height.

Additionally, both championships will run concurrently with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College. Learn more at USHJA.org.

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East

The East Coast championship will begin on Monday, July 12 at 7:00 a.m. EDT with all sections in the 3’6” height completing their Classic Rounds in the Dixon Oval. The 3’6” entries will complete their Under Saddle and Handy Rounds on Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 7:00 a.m., while the 3’3” entries will completed their Classic phase in the Wheeler beginning at 7:00 a.m. and Under Saddle in the Dixon Oval. The East Coast final concludes with the 3’3” Handy Rounds in the Dixon Oval at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

The competition will conclude with ribbons for the top 20 overall entries in each height. Awards will be presented to the Overall Grand Champions and Reserve Champions in the 3’3” and 3’6” heights, as well as for Best Mare in the 3’6” sections.

Live Stream and On-Demand

Watch the livestream from Junior Hunter Finals – East at USEF Network.

See the full schedule here and follow results here.

Overall Grand Champion 3'3" Emily Steckler and Wonderland. ©Grand Pix

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West

The West Coast championship will begin at 8:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, July 20 with the Classic Phase for all sections in the Grand Prix Arena followed by the Under Saddle classes for the 3’6” height in the Main Hunter Arena. Competition will resume in the Grand Prix Arena on Wednesday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m. with the Handy Rounds for all sections while the 3’3” sections complete their Under Saddle in the Main Hunter Arena.

The competition will conclude with ribbons for the top 12 overall entries in each height. Awards will be presented to the Overall Grand Champions and Reserve Champions in the 3’3” and 3’6” heights, as well as for the overall top placing mare across all sections.

The following section championships will be awarded at the West Coast final:

Live Stream and On-Demand

Watch the livestream from Junior Hunter Finals – West at USEF Network.

See the full schedule here and follow results here.

