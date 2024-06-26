Adequan® to Renew Title Sponsorships of USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup and USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), will remain as title sponsor of two dressage national championships.

The Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship will take place during the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, August 19-25, 2024, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill.

These prestigious, invitational national championships highlight the up-and-coming dressage talent in the U.S. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship is open to athletes aged 14-18, and the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship features athletes aged 16-25 competing in the FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) Intermediate II, FEI Grand Prix 16-25, and FEI Grand Prix Freestyle Tests.

“The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions represents the future of American dressage excellence and Adequan’s investment in these premiere championships continues to further support our next generation of riders,” stated US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Adequan’s partnership with Festival of Champions underscores their commitment to excellence, equine health and well-being, and growth of equestrian sport. We are proud to continue this partnership for 2024.”

In addition to the Junior and Brentina Cup championships, Adequan sponsors the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship, which takes place as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. Adequan is also the presenting sponsor of the livestream for Festival of Champions, bringing the best of dressage and para dressage to fans across the country via USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

“We are so excited to sponsor the USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship for another year,” said Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health. “American Regent’s primary goal has always been to help keep horses and their riders moving together, so we couldn’t be happier to support these young athletes as they compete and pave the way for the future of the sport.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

