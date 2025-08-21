Action-Packed Day of Competition Continues at 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions with Schut-Kery & Jojoba de Massa on Top in Intermediaire I National Championship

Sabine Schut-Kery and Jojoba de Massa, winners of the USEF Intermediaire I Championship (©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Wayne, Ill. - The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions continued today with a full slate of competition across multiple divisions, including the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix, the Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Championship, and the Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Championships. The USEF Intermediaire I Championship concluded today, while the Adequan®/USEF Junior National Championship officially got underway.



USEF Intermediaire I Championship



In the USEF Intermediaire I National Championship, Sabine Schut-Kery (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) and Jojoba de Massa, a 2014 Portuguese Sport Horse stallion owned by Four Winds Farm, danced their way to the national title, winning the FEI Intermediate I Freestyle on a score of 74.150% to secure the championship, finishing with a 72.151% overall.



For Schut-Kery, the freestyle was more than just a victory, it was about building trust with her relatively new partner. “I was really touched by how [Jojoba] gained confidence with me and trusted me to be his pilot,” she reflected. “It’s important to me that he lets me ride him, that he waits, and is relaxed so I can guide him. Over these three days, he really showed me that rideability.”



At home, Jojoba, who is called a “gentle giant” by Schut-Kery, is as sweet as he is powerful. “He’s a big boy, but he’s the sweetest. You’d never know he’s a stallion,” she said. “When you go to his stall, he’s the kind of horse that just makes you want to wrap your arms around him. He’s the kind that brings out the little girl in you, reminding you why you started with horses in the first place.”



Schut-Kery was also quick to emphasize that this championship was a team effort. “When the hard work pays off like it did this week, it’s a fabulous moment to thank your whole team,” she said. “The biggest thank you goes to Akiko Yamazaki for giving me the ride on this special soul, and to my close team -- Christine Traurig, my assistant Sophia Chavonelle, Erica Furkis, our farriers, vets, Tom Meyers, my husband who’s always by my side, and Marie Medosi and Taylor Kincaid for the music. It’s not the Oscars, but this belongs to them just as much as it belongs to me and the horse. Dressage may look like an individual sport, but there is a big team behind it, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”



Lauren Sprieser (Marshall, Va.) and C. Cadeau, a 2016 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by the Elvis Syndicate LLC, placed second in the freestyle with a 72.135%, finishing as overall reserve champions on a combined score of 70.572%.



The freestyle marked a breakthrough moment for Sprieser. “I have been finding new and creative ways to do that freestyle wrong since it arrived in my inbox and today, we did it almost perfectly right. And that’s a first, which is very exciting,” she said with a smile.



Sprieser reflected on her partnership with the 10-year-old gelding, fondly known as ‘Cadeau.’ “He is everything I have ever wanted in a horse and more. He has heart forever, and he came into my life when I was sad. He has been the best thing that has ever happened to me, and his team of owners are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”



Cadeau’s larger-than-life personality also shines at home. “There is no bigger fan on the planet of Cadeau than Cadeau,” she laughed. “He is very social. He’s quite the prankster with his toys and he’s the most energetic but also sensible horse I’ve ever owned. When I sat on him for the first time, the sun shone, and the angels sang. I didn’t know dressage could feel the way it does when I am in the saddle with him.”



Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Frenchtown, N.J.) and Vincent, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, earned third place overall in the national championship standings with an average score of 70.062%.



Results



Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Championship



The highlight of the morning was the FEI Grand Prix Special, where Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) rode Indian Rock, a 2013 KWPN stallion (Apache x Crisjena), owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center, to the win with a score of 73.191%. The pair earned high marks from the judges with their powerful passage and collected work, earning their second consecutive top result of the championship. In second place, Meagan Davis (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Toronto Lightfoot, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding (Totilas x Okima Lightfoot), owned by Scott Durkin, posted a 68.128%, showing consistency throughout their test. Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Vividus QRE, a 2015 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Zaladin Mi x Dittrich), owned by Kylee Lourie, rounded out the top three on a score of 67.234%, demonstrating harmony in their work.



Results



Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Championship



In the FEI Grand Prix 16–25, part of the prestigious Adequan/USEF U25 Brentina Cup Championship, Simonson added another victory to his day, this time aboard Fleau de Baian, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood stallion (Jazz x Fidora), owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center, scoring 68.744%. Caroline Garren (Wellington, Fla.) and Quantaris, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Quarterline x Super Susi), owned by Oded Shimoni, followed closely behind in second with 68.154%, and Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.) and Harvest, her own 2012 Dutch Warmblood stallion (Connaisseur x Naomi), rounded out the top three with a 66.461%.

Results



Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Championships



The Developing FEI Prix St. Georges, where seasoned athletes piloted exciting young horses in one of the key pathways towards the senior Grand Prix, featured a strong, competitive field. Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Hussmanns Top Gun, a 2016 Danish Warmblood gelding (Totilas x Atterupgaards Demi), owned by Heidi Humphries, led the way with a polished ride, scoring a 72.549% from the judging panel for the win. Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.) and MSJ For VIPs, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Foundation x VIP), owned by Lauren Fisher, followed with a 70.196%, while Brittany Burson (St. Charles, Ill.) and Fiorenza, her own 2017 Oldenburg mare (Furstenball x Darline M) earned 67.500% to secure third place.



The youngest equine athletes also had their turn to shine in the USEF 4-Year-Old Test, where Charell Garcia (Middletown, N.Y.) and MW Verrazzano, a 2021 U.S.-bred Oldenburg stallion (Viva Gold x Weiss Schwraz), owned by Jennifer Vanover, posted an impressive 85.200% to claim the top spot. Michelle Davis (Aiken, S.C.) and Galaxena, a 2021 Oldenburg mare (Galaxy x Floreida), owned by Lindsey Holleger, took second on 83.000%, while Lindsey Holleger (Aiken, S.C.) and Real Surprice, a 2021 Dutch Warmblood mare (Valverde x Gabbana), owned by Holleger and Carol Brunsting, earned third with 81.600%.



In the 5-Year-Old Preliminary Test, Laura Abner (Windsor, S.C.) and Vera MSJ, a 2020 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Top Secret MSJ), owned by Abner and Lisa Darden, topped the leaderboard with an impressive 83.600%. Close behind, Justin Giles (Heber City, Utah) piloted Templeton’s Milano, his own 2020 U.S.-bred Westphalian stallion (Morricone I x Florenciana) to second place on 83.200%, while Charell Garcia and MW Virtuous, a 2020 Oldenburg stallion (Valverda x SP. PR. Rheparter) secured third with 82.400%.



Results



Adequan®/USEF Junior National Championship



Junior athletes and their horses officially kicked off their championship week with the FEI Junior Team Test, where Claire Tucker (Lincoln, Neb.) and Finnur, her own 2016 Hanoverian gelding (For Romance I x Wapi Yo) impressed the judges with a score of 70.202% to secure the win in the first class of the week for the division.. Eila Fisk (Aiken, S.C.) and Quaresma, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Quatersprung x Gala), owned by Gina Fisk, earned second in the class on 67.980%, while Camila Tossas (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) and King Maximus, her own 2014 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Special Agent Amour x Delicious) rounded out the top three placings with a 67.828%.

Results



2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Live Stream



The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is streaming live on USEF Network, brought to you by Adequan®. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

Follow USEF Festival of Champions

Stay up to date on results and information at the Festival of Champions by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.



