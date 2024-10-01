2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting Registration Is Now Open!

Lexington, Ky. – Registration is now open for the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Ky., from Jan. 23-25, 2025.

Following positive feedback from the last two Annual Meetings, US Equestrian will once again host a series of educational workshops in a two-day interactive format. The theme of the 2025 Annual Meeting, “It’s All About the Horse” , celebrates the horse as the foundation of equestrian sport and prioritizes the protection of the horse as essential for our future sustainability and success. This year’s Annual Meeting will showcase US Equestrian’s progress against the goal to strengthen social license and focus on opportunities to further grow and develop the sport and its broad-based support.



“It’s All About the Horse” workshops will cover topics ranging from how to best handle a public relations crisis to the most recent updates in the biosecurity, drugs, and medicines world. These workshops are designed to be interactive, with multiple opportunities for group participation and outside of the box thinking.



The first Board of Directors Meeting of the new year will take place on Saturday, January 25, with an open session, accessible by members. The full schedule is available here.



Other highlights for the weekend will include the Pegasus Awards Celebration on Thursday, January 23; the USEF General Session hosted by USEF President Tom O’Mara on Friday, January 24; and the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration on Saturday, January 25.



Registration for the workshops is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early. There is no charge for participation in the workshops with a registration to the USEF Annual Meeting. To register for the 2025 USEF Annual Meeting and sign up for the workshops, please click here.



Two signature award galas take center stage in the evenings. On Thursday, January 23, the Pegasus Awards Celebration will recognize the industry’s notable and dedicated equestrians for their annual and ongoing achievements, as well as prestigious Equestrian of the Year honors. On Saturday, January 25, the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration will memorialize the top participant and point-earners from the 2024 competition year.



This year’s annual meeting will be held at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky. Known as the Horse Capital of the World, Lexington is a place for every equestrian. Experience horses, bourbon, and bluegrass like never before! Take a tour of one of the hundreds of thoroughbred racing farms, try classic Kentucky bourbon, or walk downtown to listen to live music while shopping and at the many local stores and restaurants. For more things to do, please click here.



US Equestrian has secured a discounted nightly group room rate of $165 at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Lexington, Ky. Included in the rate are guestrooms that feature access to the fitness center, pool, and dining areas, as well as streaming TV and airport shuttle. The hotel features many opportunities to dine in, including the Triangle Grille and Crossroads Café. Looking for an after-dinner drink? Head downstairs to the BBM and try one of the 150 bourbons and craft beers either inside the bar or outside on the patio!



The deadline to make hotel reservations using the US Equestrian discounted nightly rate is December 28 at 11:59 p.m.

