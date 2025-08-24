2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Concludes with Five New Champions Crowned

Wayne, Ill. - The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions concluded today at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center with five new champions earning national titles. The competition came to a close after crowning champions in the Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Champion for Six-Year-Olds, USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, Markel/USEF Developing Grand Prix Horse Dressage National Championship, Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship, as well as the Dressage Seat Medal Final Class for athletes between the ages of 14-18.

Claire Tucker and Finnur. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 14–18

Claire Tucker (Lincoln, Neb.) and Finnur claimed the gold medal with a standout performance that earned an impressive 85.000%.

Tucker, who previously earned bronze in 2023, stepped up to the top of the standings this year with a poised and polished test. The victory was even more meaningful after she faced an unexpected challenge the night before the competition.

“It feels amazing,” said Tucker. “Most of my plans worked out, but Finn accidentally stepped on my foot last night. My foot may or may not be okay, but luckily it didn’t really set me back today. We pushed through!”

Despite the setback, Tucker and Finnur, her own 2016 Hanoverian gelding (For Romance I x Wapi Yo), delivered a beautiful test that impressed the judges and secured the gold.

“I didn’t even qualify for the Medal Final last year,” Tucker added. “I was third at regionals, so I wasn’t expecting to come in and win today. I just really hoped I could do my best, and that’s what I did. At the end of the day, you just have to give it your all and it’s up to the judges.”

Tayla Damyanovich (Hibbing, Minn.) captured the silver medal with True Colors, a 2005 Draft Cross gelding owned by Deanna Hertrich, on a score of 82.000%. Damyanovich was only on her fourth ride with the gelding.

“He’s just a really solid, sturdy guy,” said Damyanovich. “He took care of me, and he’s a lot of fun. This is my third year in the medal finals, and it’s always so much fun competing with such great riders. I feel really proud of everyone and myself, too.”

The bronze medal went to MK Connatser (Dallas, Tex.) and Schnell’s Highlight, her own 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Blue Hors Hotline x Real Dark Lady), who earned 80.000% after a strong, composed ride.

“[Schnell’s Highlight] was kind of running out of gas, but I’m so proud of him, it was great,” said Connatser. “He felt very focused on me. Looking in the warmup, I thought, ‘Oh no, there are so many great riders here.’ To be competing with them and to make it here and medal with these wonderful girls is such a great accomplishment.”

The Dressage Seat Medal Final emphasizes the fundamentals of correct seat, position, and use of aids, skills that form the foundation for success at every level of the sport.

Petra Warlimont aboard Deambulo PWD (©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 6-Year-Olds

The national championship for 6-year-olds saw a familiar face in the champion’s blue cooler at the end of Sunday’s FEI 6-Year-Old Final Test. Deambulo PWD, a 2019 Hanoverian gelding owned and ridden by Petra Warlimont (Evergreen, Colo.) was the 5-year-old champion at Festival of Champions in 2024. This year, she repeated the feat in the 6-year-old class.

“We’ve been working on progressing towards the 6-year-olds and trained with Christine Traurig and Hannes Baumgart in Germany with online lessons,” said Warlimont. “I try to keep him up to where he needs to be since I don’t have help in Colorado, but thanks to modern technology, it’s good, and he’s been doing really well. He’s doing all the right things. He’s so big and it’s impressive that this horse can just go into this little rectangle and do so well, so I’m super excited.”

Although there were some bobbles in the final test, which Warlimont attributed to his being a bit tired at the end of a long week at the show, “Dewey” still earned high marks for his gaits to add to his impressive total score of 88.200% in the FEI 6-Year-Old Preliminary Test.

“In his brain and in his balance, he’s so mature,” said Warlimont. “When I tried him as a 3-year-old, he had that balance already, which is why I scrambled all my money together to try and purchase the horse, because I’d never felt that before. In the canter, he was so balanced in both directions even as a 3-year-old, and it’s just continuing to get better as we go. His body is still growing, he’s not finished, but he’s a massive horse and when you ride a 10-meter circle, he balances himself. That’s how he is naturally.”

This year’s 6-year-old reserve national champion is Oliver R Tambo SV (Just Wimphof x Enjoy SV), a 2019 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Deborah Alfond and ridden by Mary Lauritsen (North Salem, N.Y.) “Ollie” earned composite scores above 82% for both of his tests and was the winner of the FEI 6-Year-Old Final Test. Lauritsen was able to fix some gaps after the first test to come back stronger in the second.

“We felt really prepared coming into the competition,” she said. “The first day, I admittedly didn’t feel our normal connection in the ring, and that was really disheartening to me. The horse was there, and I felt that I needed to rise up to him. Today, after two days to decompress and train with Christine [Traurig], I came in with so much more confidence.”

Some positive coaching helped Lauritsen and Ollie get back the spark that has made their relatively new partnership a successful one.

“I was hard on myself after the first day, and Christine told me, ‘Don’t think about yesterday; think about tomorrow,’” she said. “That was some of the best advice I’ve ever gotten from a coach—let go of past results and really focus on riding the horse that I have here and now. She’s so supportive and she believes in my horse so much. We had a great training session yesterday where she helped me find the freedom again and find the connection that I lacked the first day. I’m so grateful to her, and grateful to the [USEF Dressage] emerging program, which we’re involved in, to receive that training. So yesterday felt like just another day in the office, which gave me the cool, calm collected feeling that I could do this and really show up for him.”

Gatino Van Hof Olympia and Lexie Kment. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

It was a joyful day in the Young Rider division as Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.) and Gatino Van Hof Olympia, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x P Siltana VH Olympia), owned by Jami Kment, clinched the Young Rider National Championship on an overall score of 70.049%. Fresh off a strong summer season, including NAYC, Kment was beaming as she reflected on the journey with her partner.

“My test today was so special,” said Kment. “One of my favorite moments was walking into the arena. My mom looked at me and said, ‘Lexie, be joyful, praising God as you go around, and when you enter that ring, you’re the eye of the tiger.’ And I said, ‘Yep, you got it!’”

Kment shared that her highlight in the test came when she and Gatino finally put together a series of movements that had challenged them in past competitions. “The last two competitions I had gotten the first three tempis beautifully, and then I just stopped riding them,” she explained with a laugh. “Today I got all five, and they felt so good. And that last medium canter felt like we were flying.”

Earning the reserve championship with an overall score of 68.408% was Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.) aboard Møllegårdens Sans-Souci, her own 2014 Danish Warmblood mare (Sir Donnerhall x Sascha) marking an impressive debut year at the Young Rider level.

“My test was great. I couldn’t ask anything more of my mare and truly of myself,” said Woodcock. “It’s been a journey to get to this level for both of us, but very valuable to come up the levels together. I’m really proud of how I rode and how well she stuck with me.”

Woodcock noted that the pirouettes were a particular highlight in her test.

“Sometimes those can be a sticky spot for us, but today they went well, and I was so proud coming out of both of them,” she said. “Just being on her in the warmup, I know that I’m going to have the time of my life.”

Woodcock, who leaves Festival as reserve champion in her first year at the level, was still soaking it all in. “I truly did not expect this in my first year as a Young Rider,” she said. “My horse is just fantastic, and this place, this competition -- I always just love it here at Festival. I’ve enjoyed this week so much, and I’m so thankful.”

Taking third place was Sophia Forsyth (Walpole, Mass.) and Dimagico, her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding (Dimaggio x Femme Jazz), earning a final score of 67.746% to secure third place.

USEF Dressage Youth Trainer Perpetual Trophy

In addition to earning top finishes throughout the week, Karen Lipp (Ball Ground, Ga.) was awarded the USEF Dressage Youth Trainer Perpetual Trophy. The USEF Dressage Youth Trainer Perpetual Trophy recognizes dressage professionals who have devoted their time to teaching and mentoring athletes in the FEI Pony Rider, Children, Junior, or Young Rider divisions. Lipp’s influence extends beyond her own competitive success, as she is deeply involved in mentoring youth athletes and fostering a strong foundation for the future of the sport. Her students have earned numerous national and international championship titles, including USDF Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals with Distinction, the Brentina Cup Championship, and the FEI North American Youth Championships. She was presented the award by George Williams, US Equestrian Dressage Youth Coach and Dressage Program Pathway Development Advisor.

Gremlin 41 and Quinn Iverson. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix National Championship

The final class to take place in the HITS Arena was the USEF Developing Grand Prix Test for the developing grand prix championship. Ten entries came to compete, and Gremlin 41 (Grey Flanell x Daytona), a 2015 Oldenburg gelding owned by Bille Davidson and ridden by Quinn Iverson (Wellington, Fla.) added a second win to his earlier victory in the FEI Intermediate II test.

“I have to give most of the credit to my sponsor, Bille Davidson, who’s brought us along,” said Iverson. “I’ve known her since I was 4 years old, and ‘Gryffin’ has been in my life for the past five years. I did the developing Prix St. Georges with him here two years ago, and it’s incredibly cool to see the progress that we’ve made.”

The pair earned good scores for most movements across the test, showing good consistency for a developing horse.

“I’m quite speechless about this one. This is probably one of the best tests we’ve had to date,” said Iverson. “I’m so happy with him, because this is the end of a long week, and he went in there and still tried his heart out. I’m so, so proud of him.”

The reserve champion title went to Living Diamond (Livaldon x Feine Deern), a 2015 Hanoverian gelding owned and ridden by Kelly Layne (Wellington, Fla.), after third-place wins in the two tests for the championship.

“Training in Florida the last four weeks was really hard with the weather,” said Layne. “And then you come here and the horses feel totally different. They feel amazing, and so you have a lot more horse than you were training at home. I had to tweak some things over the last few days, but I’m so happy to be here and to get him out of the heat. The facility is so beautiful, the footing is incredible, and the opportunities to train in the ring you’re going to compete in—I think all of that helps.

“My horse was consistent both days. I had little bobbles here and there, which is normal,” Layne continued. “For a developing Grand Prix horse, he clearly has the quality to do everything really well, and he has the will and the want, but he doesn’t always have the strength to match that yet.”

As the owner, rider, and trainer for “Louie,” Layne has the luxury of choosing the horse’s path. He was the right horse at the right time for her.

“With this horse, I can take my time and do it how I want to do it,” she said. “He has a very special character, and he is just a love. There’s nothing about him that’s difficult. He’s so straightforward, and it’s just lovely to have a horse like that. He’s not complicated, and I think the sky is the limit when you have a horse like that. I think with some time, that could turn into something really special.”

FHF Roulee and Grace Christianson. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

The Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children National Championship concluded with a memorable day of competition, highlighted by the performances of talented young riders and their equine partners. Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.) and FHF Roulee, her own 2014 American Warmblood mare (Routinier x Marelee du Bois) captured the championship title with an overall average score of 78.370%.

“I didn’t really feel very confident going into the arena, and the pressure was a little bit hard,” Christianson admitted. “But you just kind of have to work through it and really pull it together, and so did I. It ended in a good ride and a good score.”

Christianson, who has enjoyed a successful summer with “Roulee,” reflected on the significance of closing out her career in the Children division with a win. “It felt really good because we worked really hard to get to this point,” she said. “I spent a lot of time at the barn and a lot of hard work. It was a lot of fun, despite it being my last ever Children’s test.”

With juniors on the horizon, Christianson is both eager and optimistic. “I’m a little nervous, but Roulee was already doing changes left and right in the warm-up, so I think she’ll be just fine,” she shared with a smile. “We’re heading to Region 4 Regionals and hopefully to the U.S. Dressage Finals in Ohio this year.”

Finishing as reserve champion was Gwyneth Miller (Carlsbad, Calif.) with Rubinette N, her own 2011 Oldenburg mare (Rubino Belissimo x Piccolena), affectionately known as “Ruby” or “Pretty Princess,” earning a cumulative score of 76.685%.

“It was the best ride we’ve had in that test,” said Miller. “I’m really proud of how she did and how she tried her hardest and gave it her all. It feels really great to walk away from my first championship with the reserve ribbon.”

Miller will also move up to the junior level next season, carrying forward her enthusiasm for the partnership. “Ruby’s a really sweet girl, but she can be stubborn,” she said fondly. “I’m just looking forward to having a great time again and having more fun next year.”

In third place, Madelynn Williams (West Lafayette, Ind.) and FHF Cahlua, a 2005 American Warmblood mare (Cody x Cariarctic), owned by Jennifer Kaiser, produced a steady and polished test to earn a score of 74.400% overall.

“I just wanted to put out a clean test since we had some troubles last year,” said Williams. “I wanted this last year in Children to be a good year before we go on to juniors. She might not be the fanciest horse, but she felt good in all my aids, and I thought, ‘This is going to be a good test, so let’s just put it out there and do our best.’ We did that and I’m so proud.”

