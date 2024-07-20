2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships Selection Procedures & Application Information

©Daniel Kaiser | IMPRESSIONS

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has released the approved selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters. Please see the information below for the application information and selection procedures to be used for the upcoming 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Junior and Young Vaulters to be held in Stadl-Paura, Austria, July 30 – August 3, 2025.



To view the US Equestrian full selection procedures, please click here.



Athletes interested in being selected for the World Championships must complete an application of intent. Once open, applications of intent can be found here. The deadline for the application of intent is January 6, 2025.



If you have any questions regarding the selection procedures and application process, please contact US Equestrian Director of Vaulting, Michelle McQueen, at (908) 997-3003 or [email protected].



