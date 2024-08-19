2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Set to Begin at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center

Wayne, Ill. – The annual showcase of dressage talent that is the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (FOC) kicks off today, Aug. 19, at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center in Northern Illinois. The event runs for seven days and features the USEF Para Dressage National Championship alongside a full slate of championships with a focus on youth equestrians and young and developing horses.

The 16 national championships contested at FOC are:

Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 13 & Under

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 14-18

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships Markel/USEF Four-Year-Old Dressage National Championship Markel/USEF Five-Year-Old Dressage National Championship Markel/USEF Six-Year-Old Dressage National Championship Markel/USEF Seven-Year-Old Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships Markel/USEF Developing Horse Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championship Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix Dressage National Championship



Competition Information:

The 2024 FOC takes place Aug. 19-25, at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Competition takes place in two arenas and will be broadcast on USEF Network. Bookmark the FOC event page on USEF.org for the latest coverage of this year’s show.

Ring Schedule | Orders of Go and Results

2024 Festival of Champions Livestream

The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will be streamed live on USEF Network.

