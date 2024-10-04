2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – East Set to Begin

Gladstone, N.J. – This weekend, young equestrians will compete for top honors at the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search – East, held at the USET Foundation Headquarters in Gladstone, N.J. Over the course of three days, the athletes will highlight their skills in four separate phases, both on the flat and over fences, to determine the ultimate winner of the prestigious Finals.



The Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search emphasizes the effectiveness of the athlete, accompanied by a solid jumper seat position. The Talent Search classes aim to challenge the athletes to navigate jumping courses while incorporating a classic American style of forward riding. The athletes will work towards a goal of proficiency and versatility in the saddle.



The competition begins on Friday with Phase I, where athletes are tasked with demonstrating flatwork movements while being judged on their position and seat. They will also be judged on their correctness and effectiveness of their use of aids. On Saturday, the athletes will move on to Phase II, the gymnastics phase that challenges them over a course of gymnastic lines and has a score multiplier of 1.5. On Sunday, the competition concludes with the returning athletes for Phase III, the jumping phase. This phase will task the athletes with navigating a jumper-style course and will have a score multiplier of 2. The total of the scores from the first three phases are used to determine the top four riders who will then return for Phase IV, a ride-off in which they will swap horses and ride the same course on each of the horses to determine their top four final placings.



This year, the judges will be Nicole Shahinian-Simpson and Ellen Raidt. The judges of the Finals will serve dual roles, as both judges as well as course designers, taking the athlete through the range of technical courses to prepare aspiring talent for the demands of international competition.



There will be multiple awards presented at the competition's end, including the French Leave Memorial Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the overall winner of the Finals East. The athlete’s trainer will receive the Leading Trainer Award. The best horse of the competition will be selected by judges and receive The Grappa Trophy after Phase IV. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Sportsmanship Award will also be awarded to an individual who embodies a positive attitude, supports their fellow competitors, and personifies the highest standards of integrity, honor, kindness, and generosity.



The USEF Network will live stream all four phases of the East Coast competition beginning on Friday, October 4, beginning at 2:00pm ET.

Find out more information about the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals here.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.