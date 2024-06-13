2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East and West

LEXINGTON, Ky. - US Equestrian is thrilled to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) will once again be the title sponsor of the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West. Additionally, Adequan will be the presenting sponsor of the Junior Hunter Finals livestreams on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

Established in 2001, these championships have become a highlight of the competition calendar, with more than 2,000 hunters qualifying each year across the 3’3” and 3’6” heights. This year’s East championship will take place in Traverse City, Michigan, June 24-28, and the West championship will be held in Del Mar, California, July 21-24.

“Adequan and American Regent Animal Health have been consistent supporters of US Equestrian, and we are honored to have them back as title sponsors for this year’s Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships,” stated US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “These championships bring in some of the best young talent from around the nation, and commitments like this not only reinforce our dedication to equine health and wellness, but also help us deliver a world-class experience for our hunter community.”

“American Regent Animal Health is honored to return as title sponsor of USEF Junior Hunter National Championships for another year,” said Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health. “For over 30 years, we have dedicated all of our energy to supporting horses and riders at every level, so we couldn’t be more excited to play a role in helping the next generation of horses and riders keep moving together.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

PP-AI-US-1103