2023 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competition Dates and Locations Announced

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations of the 2023 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant competitions. This program is open to junior riders competing in pony hunter and jumper classes. This year, 10 horse shows across the country will host zone-level competitions, which consist of a written test on horsemanship knowledge. The national test will take place at USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms in August.

2021 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant winners at USEF Pony Finals. ©Shawn McMillen Photography

The Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program was created in 2002 by the friends and family of the late Emerson Burr to promote and perpetuate proper horsemanship skills and values within equestrian youth. The program was extended to the zone level in 2006, and since then, the program has progressed in zone participation. The Aiken Spring Classic Finale in Zone 4 will host the first competition of the 2023 season.

"We are proud to continue to present this quiz to our exhibitors,” said Aiken Spring Classic show manager Rick Cram. “My daughters have participated in the Emerson Burr program, and they feel that common sense plays a big role; it requires them to use the skills and knowledge that they have developed through their young careers to answer the questions. It is truly a horsemanship quiz. We hope to continue to inspire young minds to grow and develop into better horsemen by offering them this opportunity.”

Junior riders competing in pony classes are eligible to participate in the grant program at the zone level. The program consists of a 15-question multiple-choice test on horsemanship skills. The participants are divided into four age groups: 8 & under, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-17. Each winner at the zone level will receive a prize that includes a $100 grant to be used towards educational expenses. Check with the show office of each participating zone competition to find out more testing information.

The 2023 national test will be held at USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms at the concierge area. The horsemanship test has been a part of USEF Pony Finals since the program’s inception. Participants will take a multiple-choice test and the top four participants from each age group will move on to the hands-on test. The hands-on test requires the finalists to demonstrate skills and knowledge from basic to advanced horsemanship. Each age group winner at USEF Pony Finals will receive prizes and a $500 grant to be used towards educational-related expenses.

Interested exhibitors can find a suggested reading list and study guide online here.

2023 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competitions