2021 United States Arabian and Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show Returns to Tulsa

Aurora, Colo. – The Arabian Horse Association’s United States Arabian and Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show (U.S. Nationals) is returning to Tulsa, Okla., from October 22-30, 2021, for another great year of competition!

Returning to Tulsa for its 55th year, U.S. Nationals will host exhibitors and horses from all over North America, competing in classes like country English pleasure, reined cow horse, hunter pleasure, and even halter. With almost 2,000 horses slated to compete at U.S. Nationals, there is sure to be an interest for everyone. Stop by to enjoy the show with free admission and parking for all spectators. Then, head to the Exchange Center to shop from a selection of curated vendors from across the country.

Class Schedule

This year, you can see all the spectacular barn setups and stall fronts, meet an Arabian horse, and take a look behind the scenes of an AHA National Show when you sign up to take a T.A.I.L Tour! T.A.I.L Tours will happen periodically throughout the show, giving the public exclusive access to U.S. Nationals. Learn more.

Additionally, U.S. Nationals will host a Youth Judging and Hippology Contests. The Judging Contest will consist of various classes for youth to judge, while the Hippology contest will test knowledge in the form of short tests and questions.

Lastly, exhibitors, show attendees, and spectators will have the opportunity to visit the Rose Room to take a commemorative picture, give a short interview, or share a #RideForTheRoses memory. The Rose Room Booth will be located between the Mustang and Ford Truck Arenas.

Follow all the #RideForTheRoses content by following AHA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Sign up to watch the U.S. Nationals live stream here. For more information on the Arabian Horse Association, please go to www.arabianhorses.org.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to learn more about the history and heritage of the Arabian horse and other recognized breeds and disciplines. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #JoinTheJoy.

Photo by Howard Schatzberg