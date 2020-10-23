2020 Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship Kicks Off in Tryon

Mill Spring, N.C. – All 19 horses presented to the ground jury on Thursday afternoon for the 2020 Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship and Tryon Fall 3 CPEDI3* passed the initial inspection and will continue on to the competition beginning Friday at Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). The competition will continue through Sunday, October 25, crowning a new Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Champion at the conclusion.

Athletes will perform the FEI Para Team Test on Friday, the FEI Individual Test on Saturday, and conclude with the FEI Para Freestyle on Sunday. The team and individual test scores each count for 40% of an athlete's total score and the freestyle counts for 20% in the final CPEDI National Champion results.

In addition to the individual competition, the following horse-and-athlete pairs have been selected for the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for this year's National Championship:

Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and All In One, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Katie Robicheaux and Going for Gold LLC

Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley

Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Eragon VF, an 11-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Cynthia Screnci and Volado Farms

Kate Shoemaker (Peoria, Ariz.) and Gaborencio, her own nine-year-old KWPN gelding

