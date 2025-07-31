Zone 2 Tops Pre-Junior Podium and Children’s Team Title Goes to Zones 4 on Day Two at FEI North American Youth Championships

Zone 2 Wins Gold in the Pre-Junior Final (© US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. - The 2025 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships (NAYC), presented by USHJA, continued at Traverse City Horse Shows’ Flintfields Horse Park during week five of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, presented by B&D Builders, on Thursday with pre-junior and children’s team titles being decided.

Zone 2 Takes Pre-Junior Title



After Wednesday’s Individual speed round and both rounds of the team final, Zone 2 stepped onto the top spot of the podium in the pre-junior category.



Gold medals were presented to Cecilia Chatterjee (New York, N.Y.) riding Cartouche vd Cumel, a 2013 Zangersheide mare (Contadoro van de Helle x Orioso vd Cumel) owned by Victor Depaolo; Agatha Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) aboard Xo Kiara, a 2012 Anglo European mare (Billy Mexico x Billy Congo), owned by Alexa Elle Lignelli; Kaitlyn Linck (Clinton Corners, N.Y.) on FF Happy Hour 21, a 2016 Westphalian mare (Hermantico x Phin Phin), owned by Freestyling Farms; and Rylie True (Bedminster, N.J.) in the irons of Quick Bob, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Verdi TN x Cassini II) owned by Esperanza Imports.



With Wednesday’s competition penalties carrying forward to determine their standing, the team held a score of only 3.22 penalties heading into Thursday’s team final where they only added a single rail to their total for a winning performance. Lignelli won Wednesday's opening day competition and was foot perfect over both rounds of the team final to lead Zone 2 to the victory.

“This is such a special event, and Xo Kiara is a long-time partner for me,” said Lignelli, who is in her first year as a pre-junior. “All of us are grateful to have such an incredible zone. This is everything anyone could ask for. We are all friends as well, so we are here to support each other; it's extremely special for all of us.”

Zone 2 was led by Chef d’Equipe Krista Freundlich.



Taking silver was Zone 4 represented by Alexa Curry (Plantation, Fla.) on Quentin K, Laila Murad (Wellington, Fla.) riding I Can Ajh, Collin Sweetnam (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Sugar Girl and Marielle Walrath (Ocean Ridge, Fla.) with Vox Dei. The bronze medal was presented to a combined Zone 1 and 9 team. Zone 1 athletes included Eva Mackenzie (Darien, Conn.) riding Idol H&H and Jordan Rich (Wayland, Mass.) on Sebastian, while Zone 9 was represented by Iris Hickey (Washougal, Wash.) with Daiquiri and Grace Wahlberg (Harrison, Idaho) aboard Zeppelin Blue.



The top 25 Pre-Juniors from Wednesday and Thursday's classes will return to the arena on Saturday with the opportunity to earn a medal in the individual final. All results from individual qualifications and team classes will count towards their overall individual standings.



For full pre-junior team results, click here.





Children’s Zone 4 Grabs Gold



With a true team effort on the second day of jumping, Zone 4 was awarded the gold medal in the children’s category.



Finishing on a score of eight faults after Thursday’s two rounds, gold medals were presented to Lola Bacardi (Reddick, Fla.) on her own Top New Tina, a 2015 Silla Argentino mare; Ryan Haselden (Cumming, Ga.), aboard her own Hector du Gue, an 2017 Selle Français gelding (Satisfaction FRH x Lando); Khloe Kerins (Wellington, Fla.) riding Small Change, a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Pacino x Poltarf) owned by Darragh Kerins; and Jesus Rigu (Parkland, Fla.) in the irons of Excel, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Canturano x Larino) owned by Gianni Gabrielli.



Carrying forward a fault-free score from Wednesday’s competition, Zone 4 kept their tally to a single rail in each round on Thursday. The team was led by Kerins in her first-ever appearance at NAYC, who jumped three clear rounds to keep her time in the hunt. Thirteen-year-old Kerins made her debut at NAYC this year by not collecting a single fault over three rounds of competition. “This feels very good,” she said. “I was not expecting it. My horse is very good and I am so happy. I’ve been riding [Small Change] for three months. He’s quirky but such a nice horse to ride and I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

Haselden echoed Kerins by saying, “It means a lot to be sitting at this table. My horse is amazing and he always gives his best - he has a huge heart.”

Zone 4 is led by Chef d’Equipe Kim Land.

The silver medal went to a combined Zone 9 and 10 team, represented by Olivia Wright (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) on her own Happyfee, Ellington Vasan (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) riding Bling vd Duvelshoeve Z, Honor Coulter (Hailey, Idaho) aboard her own Clark, and Slate Mellencamp Arroyave (Encino, Calif.) on Clase Azul. Canada, represented by Clara Zdunich (Foothills, Alberta) on GCS Rosie; Lexi Pathy (Westmount, Quebec) riding Billy Lincoln, Emma Ludwar (Calgary, Alberta) aboard Cleverboy van't Gelutt Z; and Keira Smith (Burlington, Ontario) with Hautrantzau took bronze.



Children’s athletes will also have the opportunity to earn individual medals during Saturday’s final. The points they have accumulated so far will count towards their overall individual standings for the week.

For full children’s team results, click here.



Junior and Young Rider Competition Kicks Off

Individual athlete Philippa Ammann (Wellington, Fla.) opened junior jumping competition with a win on Thursday aboard Zarina de Vidau, a 2014 Diamant de Semilly mare owned by Temple Equestrian. In the team standings after day one, Zone 2 currently sits in the lead heading into the team final on Friday.



In the young rider category, Mexico’s Ana Sofia Legorreta Hernandez is atop the leaderboard riding Yoga Santa Rosa, a 2011 Mexican-bred mare owned by Andra Hernandez Velasco. Day one team results have Zone 10 leading the way into the final day of team competition.

Complete results from the FEI North American Youth Championships can be found here.

