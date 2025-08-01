Zone 10 and Zone 4 Jump to Team Gold on Third Day of FEI North American Youth Championships

Zone 4 Claims Junior Team Final Gold (©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – The 2025 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships (NAYC), presented by USHJA, welcomed young rider and Junior athletes to the podiums at Traverse City Horse Shows’ Flintfields Horse Park during week five of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, presented by B&D Builders, on Friday.

Zone 10 Claims Young Rider Victory

Carrying forward 6.92 penalties from opening day, Zone 10’s young rider athletes limited their Friday tally to eight faults and secured the gold medal.



The team included Emmeline Adamick (San Francisco, Calif.) aboard Andy'sboy Bretoniere, a 15-year-old Selle Français gelding (Tinka's Boy x Livarot) owned by Proper 12, LLC; Talise Baker-Matsuoka (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) on 11-year-old Levisto Junior A Z; Ariana Marnell (Las Vegas, Nev.) in the irons of Jikke-Cara, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare (Denzel van het Meulenhof x Casco) owned by Alison Firestone; and Sylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) riding 9-year-old Holsteiner gelding (Constanzehof's Barcley x Lasino) owned by Wireman Investment Group. Zone 10 is led by Chef d’Equipe Mike Endicott.

Wireman, who currently leads the individual standings ahead of Sunday’s final was fault free on Friday. “This is my third year at NAYC; I started in the junior category, and this is my last year, so it was really fun to get the gold medal,” she said. “Getting the experience of having this team pressure is really good. I'm happy to be sitting here and ready to go into the last day.”

Adamick, also added, “The jumping pathway that has been created through this program is really amazing. After doing this, I know there's going to be a lot of opportunities that will open up for me, so I'm super excited about that. I came to NAYC two years ago in the pre-junior [category] and then I took two years off because my horse got injured, so it feels really amazing to be able to get back here and take the win.”

After a single rail fell in each round on Friday, the silver medal was presented to Zone 2. The runner-up team was comprised of Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.) on nine-year-old Cordiamo, an Oldenburg gelding (Cornet du Lys x Conthargos) owned by Elan Farm; James Leone (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) riding Galliano LW, and 11-year-old Holsteiner gelding (Acolino x Candillo) owned by Mark Leone; Alexa Elle Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) with Xo Zadora, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare (Zavall VDL x Padinus); and Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) with Mistral van de Vogelzang, a 13-year-old Belgian-bred gelding (Elvis ter Putte x Clinton) owned by Aquitaine Equine.



Taking bronze was the three-athlete team from Zone 4, represented by Mia Albelo (Coral Gables, Fla.) riding Carriado, a 13-year-old Hanoverian gelding (Carrico x Acorado) owned by Husain Horse Sales; Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Epic, a 10 year-end-old Anglo European gelding (Billy Mexico x Flyinge Electro) owned by Sweet Oak Farm; and Lawson Whitaker (Ocala, Fla.) on her own Conlugo PS, a 14-year-old Oldenburg gelding (Conthargos x Chacco-Blue).

For full young rider team results, click here.





Juniors of Zone 4 Get Their Gold



With only one rail down throughout Friday’s two rounds, Zone 4 won their second team gold of the week, this time in the junior category.



The winning team consisted of Sophia Ayers (Reddick, Fla.) riding her own Conthinder, a 14-year-old Oldenburg gelding (Conthargos x Nintender); Gabriella Curry (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) aboard Esto de Viscourt, and 11-year-old Selle Français gelding (Qlassic Bois Margot x Mozart des Hayettes) owned by Ga Stables; Lily Epstein (Coral Gables, FL) on her own Zjechov, an 11-year-old Irish-bred gelding (Durrant x Heartbreaker); and JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.) with Lyon 50, and 11-year-old Hanoverian stallion (Lord Argentinus x Lex Lugar) owned by Kadley Farms & North Run. Zone 4 is led by Chef d’Equipe Kim Land. Both Ayers and Epstein jumped double-clear rounds on Friday to help Zone 4 clinch the victory.

“I don't think I could choose a better horse to show at this competition,” said Ayers. “He has more experience than I do, but I have the confidence that he’s going to jump whatever I ask whenever I ask it. It was so competitive to get on this team in the first place, so the fact that we came together feels amazing and that atmosphere gets you ready for junior and even senior nations cups in the future and it was incredible.”

For Epstein, the pressure was on after having two rails on Thursday. “Typically nerves don't bother me, but I was really going for a smooth round. After the first round [on Friday], I just tried to do everything the same. Once my horse is in the ring, he’s very locked in, so that helped us to stay focused today.”

Taking silver by fractions of a penalty point, Team Canada was comprised of Giuliana Dim (Smithville, Ontario) riding her own Espoir de l'Ermitage, an 11-year-old Selle Français stallion (Vigo d'Arsouilles Stx x Rosire); Isabella Erlick (Burlington, Ontario) on her own Toucare KDW Z, a 10-year-old Zangersheide gelding (Toulon x Caretino); Livia Martin (Ottawa, Ontario) with Vico G, a 9-year-old Westphalian gelding (Vancouver d'Auvray x Diarado) owned by Oakland Ventures; and Sofia Popescu (West Vancouver, British Columbia) in the irons of Katorose HV, a 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare (VDL Zirocco Blue x Indoctro) owned by Popescu Advisory.

Earning the bronze, Zone 2’s junior team was Emma Brody (New York, N.Y.) and Charlie PS, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding (Contendros x Chacco-Blue) owned by Brody Sporthorses; Rylynn Conway (Fair Haven, N.J.) on Capella Y, a 12-year-old Oldenburg mare by Casiro and owned by Conway Equestrian; Adriana Forte (Water Mill, N.Y.) aboard Arctic Blue, a 13-year-old Holsteiner stallion (Larimar x San Patrignano Cassini) owned by First Blue, LLC; and Tarin Kiely (Rumson, N.J.) with Wonder If, a 13-year-old Anglo European mare (Cevin Z x Bolivar) owned by Kiely Equestrian, LLC.

For full junior team results, click here.

The top-25 qualified young rider and junior athletes will next jump for individual medals in the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring on Sunday. Complete results from the FEI North American Youth Championships can be found here.

