World’s Championship Horse Show Welcomes American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and Roadsters to the Kentucky State Fair

Louisville, Ky. – More than 2,000 American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and roadsters will compete over the next week for World Champion titles at the Kentucky State Fair’s World’s Championship Horse Show. The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the Kentucky County Fair Championship classes, and concludes with the excitement of Saturday evening’s stake night on Aug. 27, featuring the World’s Grand Championships for Fine Harness, Three-Gaited, and Five-Gaited American Saddlebreds.

The World’s Championship Horse Show showcases American Saddlebreds in pleasure and performance in saddle seat and driving classes along with western and hunter pleasure divisions. Road horses and ponies will compete in harness and under saddle, while Hackneys are driven in pleasure and performance divisions. Saddle seat equitation riders aged 17 and under will compete for championship titles as well.

Admission to daytime sessions at the World’s Championship Horse Show is included with admission to the Kentucky State Fair. Tickets for evening sessions can be purchased at wchorseshow.com/tickets. For live streaming information, visit wchorseshow.com/live-streaming.

Live results will be available through HorseShowsOnline. Keep up with the competition by following the American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association on Facebook and Instagram, the American Hackney Horse Society on Facebook, and the American Road Horse and Pony Association on Facebook and Twitter.

