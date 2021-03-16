Why You Should Join Time To Ride

Washington, DC – Time To Ride®, a FREE program created by the American Horse Council Marketing Alliance, can help build your lesson program by setting you apart from other instructors in your area.

Equine facilities and instructors must meet specific staff and physical property requirements to be designated as Time To Ride Program Facilities. Similar to receiving the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval, achieving Time To Ride Program Facility status verifies that your facility and instructors meet a stringent set of requirements for safety and professionalism.

Time To Ride Program Facilities receive access to specially created marketing materials and support to help them succeed in gaining new lesson riders. These materials highlight the qualifications that Time To Ride Program Facilities must meet, and how that makes them different from other lesson barns. The Time To Ride marketing toolkit includes logos, press releases, letters, flyers, social media posts and more to help participating instructors promote their lesson programs to kids and their parents in their local area.

One TTR participant said, “We are absolutely in love with the Time To Ride program and have had huge success here at our facility.” Another participant stated, “We used our Time To Ride Program Facility status to reach an entire school district and become part of their physical education program.”

If you want to build your lesson program and set yourself apart from other instructors in your area, then Time To Ride is for you. Check out the requirements and apply here: https://timetoride.org/requirements/

For more information visit TimeToRide.org, email [email protected], or call 202-891-7971.

About Time To Ride

Time To Ride is managed and funded by the American Horse Council Marketing Alliance. The Marketing Alliance was founded to encourage and support the growth of the U.S. horse industry. Current members of the Marketing Alliance include: Active Interest Media/Equine Network, American Horse Council, Purina, Spalding Laboratories and Zoetis. Additional support is provided by the American Paint Horse Association, American Quarter Horse Association, National Reining Horse Association, Troxel Helmets and Weaver Leather. Educational support is provided by Certified Horsemanship Association, United States Equestrian Federation and United States Pony Clubs.

For more information contact Molly O’Brien, Time To Ride Program Manager: [email protected]; 202-891-7971.