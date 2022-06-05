Weber Wins His 19th USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses

Goshen, Ky. – Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) completed the Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses division at the Kentucky Classic CDE this weekend, and in doing so, won his 19th USEF National Championship title in the division. The Kentucky Classic was held at Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown’s picturesque Hermitage Farm, and included divisions for all levels of horses, ponies, and drivers, alongside the Advanced Four-in-Hand National Championship.

Chester Weber at the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

At this year’s competition, Weber drove his team of bay KWPN geldings: First Edition, Jake, Kasper D, and Boris W, along with Allison Zarembowicz’s KWPN gelding, Happy Khan.

Weber was the sole competitor in the division this year, but his impressive record speaks for itself. As the most successful American driver of four-in-hand horses at the international level in recent history, he has helped to bring USA Driving to the top levels of the sport, most notably with a team gold medal and individual silver at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, N.C.

“Steve Wilson and Laura Lee created a beautiful atmosphere to host a wonderful event,” said Weber. “Their team at Hermitage had the farm in great condition. While it was unfortunate that due to this year’s schedule it was uncontested, my team and I remain committed to the growth of the sport in the U.S.”

Weber’s next major competition will be in Germany at CHIO Aachen, June 29 – July 3, 2022. After that, he’ll be looking to repeat his success from 2018 at this year’s FEI Combined Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses, which will take place in Pratoni, Italy, in September. The team will be selected in early August.

